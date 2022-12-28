Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Raptor Races Hennessey VelociRaptor 400: Video
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor made its debut earlier this year with a whopping 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque, compliments of its twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 EcoBoost engine. The high-performance off-road SUV has been highly praised since its introduction, drawing the interest of the likes of Vaugh Gittin Jr. Hennessey Performance made its own high-performance version of the Bronco known as the VeliciRaptor 400, and finally, the two have been pitted against one another to find out how bone-stock performance stacks up against the modified machine.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
fordauthority.com
Next-Gen Ford F-150 Lightning Will Arrive In 2025: Report
While the Ford F-150 Lightning is a fairly new product after debuting for the 2022 model year, big changes are on the horizon for the automaker’s very first all-electric version of its popular pickup. The next-gen Ford F-150 Lightning will ride on a dedicated EV platform with improved technology, moves that come after the first-gen model launched sharing quite a few components with its ICE counterpart in an effort to keep costs down while also getting it to market more quickly. Now, it seems as if we won’t have to wait much longer for the next-generation Ford F-150 Lightning, as AutoForecast Solutions is reporting that it will arrive in 2025.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Dealer Stock Sales Ratio Continues To Increase
Entering its third model year, demand for the sixth-generation Ford Bronco hasn’t waved one bit, and in fact, many reservation holders are still waiting to take delivery of their new SUV. As such, dealer stock has also remained relatively scant, with the few models that are sitting on lots sporting large markups over MSRP. However, the tides are seemingly turning just a tad, as The Blue Oval’s most recent sales report indicates that the Ford Bronco dealer stock sales ratio has shifted somewhat over the past month or so.
Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1,004 horsepower COPO Chevrolet Camaro is the most powerful muscle car ever
The 2023 Chevrolet COPO Camaro will be available with a 632 cubic-inch V8 that is rated at 1,004 horsepower and the most powerful naturally aspirated factory V8.
3 Dodge Charger Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Mustang
Not everyone wants a Dodge Charger or Ford Mustang. Luckily there are other alternatives from Chevy and Dodge. The post 3 Dodge Charger Alternatives That Aren’t a Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Tesla's $30,000 Car Will Instead Be $20,000
We have a video showing how Tesla's compact vehicle will not be $30,000 or even $25,000. It will be $20,000. There is a Tesla compact vehicle that Elon Musk has talked about many times. Many Tesla analysts like Ross Gerber and Gary Black are saying that this compact car is essential for Tesla.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Heads To Taiwan In 2023
Since its launch in North America in late 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has expanded its reach across the globe, going on sale in places like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and China. Altogether, a grand total of 150,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, though even more have been built in China for the local market as well. Now, the Mach-E continues its global expansion, as the automaker has announced that the EV crossover is destined for Taiwan next year.
fordauthority.com
Ford Takes Most Recalled Manufacturer Crown For 2022
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Among Best 10 Year Old Trucks For The Money
Given the fact that it’s a perennial best-seller for The Blue Oval, it’s no surprise that the Ford F-150 has also landed on all sorts of “best of” lists in recent years, including the best-selling used vehicle overall in 2021. As it turns out, used F-150 pickups are excellent values, and that point is further proven by the latest data from iSeeCars, which ranks it as one of the best 10-year-old trucks for the money. It isn’t alone in that regard either, as both the Ford Edge and Ford Expedition made the cut as two of the best decade-old SUV values as well.
fordauthority.com
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers $1,000 Off For First Responders In December 2022
In December 2022, a Ford Transit Connect discount offers $1,000 in Bonus Cash for qualifying military and first responders. It’s important to note that this incentive is only available in select markets, and is applicable toward the purchase of a 2021, 2022 or 2023 model year Transit Connect. Ford...
Top Speed
The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown
The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Maverick Tremor Review Roundup: Worthy Of The Name
The Ford Maverick has only been around for a little over a year, but it immediately caught the attention of a large number of customers looking for an affordable and economical compact pickup – something that hadn’t previously been available for a number of years. Since then, demand has far exceeded supply, and quite a few are still waiting to take delivery of their new Maverick. However, the new model year is bringing about some changes for the pickup – most notably, the addition of the all-new 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor, adding to a list of off-road-focused models such as the Ford Bronco Raptor SUV, Ford Bronco Everglades, and Ford F-150 Raptor R pickup. Now that a variety of outlets have had the chance to review the off-road-focused package, it’s clear that it’s a nice addition to the Maverick lineup, too.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator PHEV Ranked 36th In American Made Index
The Kogod School of Business recently released its 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped those rankings for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the Ford Mustang (with the 10-speed automatic) and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, the Lincoln Navigator came in 16th place, Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th, and the Mustang GT with a manual gearbox came in 22nd place. As for the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid, that particular model fell behind its regular gas-powered counterpart in 36th place out of 100 models.
