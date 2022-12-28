While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.

