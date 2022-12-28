Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.
Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own...
insideevs.com
Ram 1500 REV Trademark Registered For Upcoming Electric Truck
Ram’s first all-electric pickup truck, the 1500 Revolution, will apparently bear a slightly different name when it comes to market sometime in 2024. As reported by CarBuzz, FCA US LLC has filed for two trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), one of which is RAM 1500 REV. According to the trademark filing, it is meant to be used on Land vehicles, namely, passenger trucks.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
SFGate
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
Your $1 coin could be worth $16,000 – the exact ‘transitional’ detail error to look for
SOMETIMES there are fascinating details that can make coins worth more than its original denomination – and that's the case with a certain $1 piece. TikToker BlueRidgeSilverHound is a coin aficionado who routinely informs his followers about particular ones that are worth hundreds or thousands and what exactly makes them valuable.
Car prices could drop 20% next year. Here's where to expect the best deals first.
If you want an early deal on a used car in 2023, consider a minivan and think about buying domestic, experts say.
What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For?
GMC is an acronym that once had nothing to do with General Motors. The post What Did the Letters GMC Originally Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Futurism
People Are Canceling Tesla Orders Because They're So Disgusted With Elon Musk
It's not just Tesla investors who are at their wit's end with CEO Elon Musk, who has been making a huge mess of his Twitter takeover. Even the company's customers are becoming wary of association with the embattled billionaire, as CNET reports, by opting for a competitor or canceling their orders.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: California pulls the plug on rooftop solar
Ultium Cells closes on $2.5 billion DOE loan for three U.S. battery manufacturing plants The battery cell manufacturing company is a joint venture of LG Energy Solution and General Motors. Meta procures 720 MW of solar for southeast data centers from Silicon Ranch Silicon Ranch will build, own, operate and...
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
torquenews.com
Bad News For Tesla Investors As Elon Musk Is Considering Taking Out Tesla-Backed Margin Loan For Twitter
Since Elon Musk announced his intention to buy Twitter, Tesla's stock price has gone down by 47% or by around $500 billion. However, there might be more bad news for Tesla investors as a new report suggests Musk is reconsidering taking out a Tesla-backed margin loan to ease Twitter's Debt burden.
Top Speed
This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883
The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Top Speed
Honey, They Ripped Off The Harley!!
2023 is around the corner, and it’s fair to say that the motorcycle industry is progressing. Chinese motorcycles have long been the butt of unreliability jokes, but these Harley-Davidson imitations don’t leave much to be desired if you like slick-looking cruisers. Let’s dig a little deeper to see what the fuss is all about and take a look at the latest Harley imitations to come out of China.
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
