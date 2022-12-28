Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Related
The Batavian
James H. Peters
James H. Peters, age 82, of Perry, passed away Sunday December 25, 2022 at the LeRoy Village Green where he had been residing. He was born in Franklinville, NY on March 26, 1940 a son to the late Ralph B. and Florence M. (Beach) Peters. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a son: Jerry Peters who passed away in 2021.
The Batavian
Michael P. Beedham
Michael P. Beedham, 64, of Attica passed away on December 28, 2022. He was born October 18, 1958 in Batavia, to the late George E. Beedham and Marilyn Sprague Beedham. He is predeceased by his step son Zachary Pope and brother Kevin Beedham. He joined the U.S. Army, worked for...
The Batavian
Rudolph A. Bosse, Sr.
Celebration of life for 89 year old proud Army veteran, Rudolph A. Bosse, Sr., who passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. Rudy is predeceased by many brothers and sister. Rudy lived an active life with his family and was hard working. He enjoyed family, farming, hunting, baseball, bowling swimming,...
The Batavian
Murray "Mickey" W. Morrow, III
Murray “Mickey” W. Morrow III, of Batavia passed away December 25, 2022 at UMMC. Mickey was born July 18, 1951 in Batavia, NY to Murray and Donna Morrow, one of eight siblings. Mickey was pre-deceased by his father, Murray, his brother, Danny, and his hunting buddy Uncle John. Mickey is survived by his mother Donna Morrow, his loving wife Diane Morrow, his children Kristen Saeva of Leroy, Karrie Morrow of Batavia, Kati Morrow (Dustin Bulbuena) of Pavillion, Kyle Morrow (Rachael Blackshear) of Stafford, 13 grandchildren (two of which, Jayden and Sinciera lived with him and Diane for years) and step daughters Jennifer Blaszak and Katie (Scott) Neff.
The Batavian
Mr. Roger P. Martin
Batavia - Roger P. Martin, age 95, passed away on December 26, 2022. He was the son of the late George E. and Blanche Patterson Martin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He is predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Nancy D. Martin. Roger...
The Batavian
Louise Condello
- Louise Condello, age 65, of Batavia passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester following a brief illness. Louise was born Sunday, April 14th, 1957 in Batavia, daughter of the late Frank Condello and Rose (Talone) Condello. Louise was a faithful member of Resurrection...
The Batavian
David Bellavia seeks to dismiss and seal portion of federal lawsuit filed by ex-wife
A Rochester-based attorney for David Bellavia has filed motions to dismiss and seal portions of a federal lawsuit filed against him and Orleans County alleging a conspiracy to deny Bellavia's ex-wife her constitutional rights. Attorney Donald W. O'Brien's court filings assert that the lawsuit is deficient in proving a conspiracy...
Batavia pulls away from Le Roy in Lions Tournament finale
Once Batavia was able to slow down Merritt Holly, Jr. in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were able to pull away from the Oatkan Knights in the large school championship game of Lions Club Pete Arras Memorial Tournament at GCC on Thursday night. Holly led the tournament in scoring after posting 28 points against Batavia, though he was held to just two field goals in the final quarter.
Stranded travelers offered a warm home and holiday hospitality by Oakfield couple
It took a few days for Thera Sanchez to process her holiday weekend before she felt able to describe it. After all, she and partner Pavel Belov hadn't expected events to unfold quite as they did since the unrelenting storm blew in Friday and hovered over their Oakfield residence and nearby roadways. While they remained at home, hundreds of motorists were trying to navigate unknown territory after being moved off the Thruway Friday.
The Batavian
Thruway Authority says 'no one should’ve been traveling' when Winter Storm Elliott hit
The NYS Thruway Authority has taken exception to reporting by The Batavian that the agency had no plan on Dec. 23 when it closed the portion of the I-90 going through Genesee County to route motorists away from the affected storm area. In a Dec. 29 story about the response...
Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament
Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night. Scoring for Notre Dame: Jay Antinore, 19 points Hayden Groff, 15 points Jimmy Fanara, 13 points For the Hornets:
A real Christmas story: Oakfield GOOSE provides shelter to weary travelers
Ever since the Christmas weekend blizzard, there have been stories of rescues, heroism, movie-making camaraderie, generosity and trust amongst strangers. For Susan Zeliff — who with husband Peter Jr. opened up a warming shelter during the three-day storm — there was another story in her mind that certainly captured the holiday spirit.
Comments / 0