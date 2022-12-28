Buffalo Fire: 15 fires extinguished during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputy Commissioner Ramon Suarez of the Buffalo Fire Department on Wednesday provided an update on fire response during this past weekend’s blizzard.

In addition to being involved in welfare checks and emergency medical services, Suarez said Buffalo Fire responded to 15 fires during the storm, with seven of those blazes growing to multiple-alarm status due to the snow.

Suarez thanked the National Guard and Department of Public Works for helping to clear paths for the fire department to help them get to fires and put them out to prevent losing more than what was lost.

Buffalo Fire set up a task force specifically for taking EMS calls, and Suarez thanked the members of the department for their hard work and for continuing to provide emergency services to the City throughout the blizzard.

