New Hampshire outlet mall shut down after rockslide causes gas leak

By Heather Alterisio
 2 days ago

No injuries were reported.

A rockslide caused a gas leak, shutting down the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire on Wednesday. Merrimack New Hampshire Fire Rescue/Facebook

It was a rough day for anyone who had planned to do some post-holiday shopping or gift returns at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

A rockslide nearby punctured the natural gas line to the mall, forcing the outlets to close amid safety concerns, officials said.

Merrimack Fire Rescue responded to the scene shortly after 7 a.m. for a report of a gas leak and soon discovered that a rockslide at the rear of one of the buildings had “impacted the gas line,” the department shared in a post to Facebook.

Crews evacuated the building and shut the gas off, working with Liberty Utilities and Eversource to ensure that the area was safe before restoring utilities, the department said.

By 11:30 a.m., officials had cleared the scene. The outlet mall will remain closed amid repairs, the Merrimack Fire Department said.

The center plans to reopen Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the outlet mall website.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Crews from Manchester and Milford provided mutual aid.

See below for some photos and videos of the scene this morning, as shared on social media:

