Ford's 7.3-Liter V8 Megazilla Motor Makes Its Official Debut
Ford has finally revealed the power output figures for the new Megazilla crate engine, which made its debut at the Performance Racing Industry show two years ago. At the time, Ford only revealed the Megazilla name and said that it would be based on the 7.3-liter naturally aspirated Godzilla V8 engine that debuted in the F-Series Super Duty.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Ford Patent Filed For Wind Throb Mitigation System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a wind throb mitigation system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 31st, 2020, published on December 27th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11535090. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of patents aimed...
Ford's V-8 Engine Lineup Gets A New Member - The Megazilla!
With the global push for electrification and smaller displacements, are the V-8 engine’s days numbered? Possibly, but not just yet. Ford is currently one of the major advocates of the V-8 engine, with models such as the Mustang GT, F-150 pickup, and Super Duty still carrying around eight cylinders spread across two cylinder banks, arranged in the shape of a “vee”. And its line-up is only growing stronger, with the “Megazilla” crate engine the latest addition to an already impressive portfolio, with even more variations slated to come out in the near future. As we explore these newcomers, let’s take a tour through the Blue Oval’s offerings and realize that the V-8 does indeed live on, at least for a little while longer.
Weekly Recalls: Ford, Honda
Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020-2023 Escape and 2021-2023 Bronco Sport vehicles equipped with 1.5L engines. A fuel injector may crack and leak fuel inside the engine compartment. Remedy. Dealers will update the engine control software to include fuel injector leak detection and install a drain tube, free...
The 2023 Ford GT Mk IV Is The Ultimate 800 Horsepower Track-Toy Car
If you think of some of the most successful race cars in the automotive history, it’s quite likely that the Ford GT40 is one of the models that comes to mind. After a not so very successful racing debut in 1964, the GT40 ended up with four consecutive Le Mans wins. The last of the series was the GT40 Mk IV - a model that ran in only two races, the 1967 12 Hours of Sebring and the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans. It won both events. The MK IV was built around a reinforced J chassis and was powered by the same 7.0-liter V-8 engine as the Mk II - a decision that didn't surprise anyone since the Mk II scored the triumphant 1966 1-2-3 Le Mans finish. As a tribute to the 1967 Ford GT40 Mk IV and to mark the end of the current generation GT, Ford announced the new GT Mk IV - "the ultimate and most extreme track only Ford GT ever." It comes only a month after the GT LM Edition was unveiled back in October as the last road-going iteration of the supercar.
Ford Focus, Fiesta cars sit in shop for months, owners ‘ghosted’ by automaker
Treatment of Ford Focus, Fiesta customers frustrated with faulty transmission control module impacts automaker's much-needed growth potential.
Ford Takes Most Recalled Manufacturer Crown For 2022
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
Ford Transit Connect Discount Offers $1,000 Off For First Responders In December 2022
In December 2022, a Ford Transit Connect discount offers $1,000 in Bonus Cash for qualifying military and first responders. It’s important to note that this incentive is only available in select markets, and is applicable toward the purchase of a 2021, 2022 or 2023 model year Transit Connect. Ford...
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
Ford F-150 Incentive Offers 2.9 Percent APR Financing In December 2022
Throughout December 2022, a Ford F-150 incentive offers low-interest financing for select 2022 models, while separate combo offers, consisting of low-interest financing plus Bonus Cash, are applicable toward certain 2023 model year pickups. It’s important to note that the aforementioned offers are specific to certain markets and are not necessarily available nationwide.
Ford EV Battery Research Conducted With Quantum Computers
The current batch of Ford EVs represents the first generation of that particular movement, with more profitable second-gen models coming in future years. Those future EVs figure to utilize more advanced battery technology as well, giving them more capacity and, in turn, more range, – all in a smaller package. In the short term, Ford plans to switch its EVs from lithium-ion batteries to lithium-iron phosphate units, and further down the road, solid-state batteries, all while conducting research in the U.S. and abroad, securing raw materials from a variety of sources. However, a recently posted study from the automaker reveals some interesting details about how Ford EV battery research is being conducted right now, according to Popular Science.
NADA used car value vs. KBB used car value
( ) — If you’re buying or selling a used car, you’ll want an accurate valuation of the vehicle to know if it’s fairly priced. Luckily, there are plenty of pricing tools available to help you figure out how much a vehicle is worth. You’ve probably...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Heads To Taiwan In 2023
Since its launch in North America in late 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has expanded its reach across the globe, going on sale in places like Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and China. Altogether, a grand total of 150,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers have rolled off the assembly line at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in Mexico, though even more have been built in China for the local market as well. Now, the Mach-E continues its global expansion, as the automaker has announced that the EV crossover is destined for Taiwan next year.
Ford Super Duty Discount Again Non-Existent In December 2022
Ford Super Duty discount offers are yet again non-existent during December 2022, as The Blue Oval is not offering any sort of incentive, discount or deal toward the purchase of its highly popular heavy duty pickup line this month, regardless of region. The complete lack of Ford F-Series Super Duty...
Ford Trademark Filed In U.S. For BlueOval Brand
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark BlueOval with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 97076367, the application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.” Additional goods and services descriptions also pertain to this Ford trademark filing, including those related to software, promotional materials, electric vehicle charging, battery recycling services, and the transmission of data.
New Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Evaluated: Video
Ford technician and YouTuber Ford Tech Makuloco is no stranger to the entire family of Ford EcoBoost engines, having previously explored everything from carbon buildup to coolant leaks in the Ford 1.5L EcoBoost, 1.6L EcoBoost, and 2.0L EcoBoost powerplants, as well as leaky Ford F-150 models equipped with the twin-turbocharged Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost. Now, he’s back with a new video that takes a closer look at the revamped, dual-injection, second-generation Ford 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine to see if its revisions have fixed those carbon buildup problems once and for all.
Ford Escape PHEV Remains Eligible For Tax Credit Into 2023
Since its reveal earlier this year, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 has been surrounded with confusion, mostly in regards to the country of origin requirements pertaining to the materials used in various vehicles, as well as which models are eligible for the revised electrified vehicle tax credit included in the bill. The U.S. Treasury and IRS have been working to clarify the latter for some time now, but in the meantime, the new clean vehicle credit payouts will continue to be determined based on a vehicle’s battery capacity, while proposed guidance on the critical mineral and battery component requirements is expected to arrive in March 2023. This means that for now, at least, the recently refreshed Ford Escape PHEV remains eligible for this particular tax credit.
