Suspected drunk driver flies into tree after striking parked cars, Colorado cops say

A 22-year-old was trapped in her car after it became airborne, slammed into parked cars and got wedged in a tree, Colorado police said.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said it responded to reports on Dec. 28 of the single-vehicle crash at the 2400 Block of North Circle Drive.

The driver got trapped by the “intrusion of the tree into the roof of the truck,” according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Police said the driver was transported to a local hospital.

The woman was not injured from the crash and was charged with DUI and reckless driving, according to The Gazette.

The investigation is ongoing but police said excessive speed and alcohol are suspected factors.

Colorado Springs is about 70 miles south of Denver.

