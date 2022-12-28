Read full article on original website
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Dec. 28, 2022
Campbell County 0-6 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-1 Star Valley 4-1 Green River 2-4 Evanston 1-5 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Buffalo 2-3 Glenrock 1-3 Moorcroft...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Friday, December 30, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Laura Deringer six miles north of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Laura writes: " As the sun rose it began as a red slit in the sky slowing blooming in to this hot pink and blue beautiful views over the Christmas lights of our neighborhood. We are blessed indeed."
What’s the Top Wyoming High School Sports Story of 2022? [POLL]
The calendar year is coming to a close, and that means it's time to reflect on some terrific results from 2022. WyoPreps went back through some of the top team and individual efforts of the last year. We chose what we thought were the top ones, and are letting you vote on them. Then again, perhaps you have one that you believe should be included, and we're open to adding it in.
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: December 29, 2022
Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
LOOK: Record Setting Gusts Swept Wyoming Tuesday
Listed below are record wind gust numbers from across Wyoming. If you lived almost anywhere else in North America you probably did not have much wind yesterday. There are a few gusty spots here and there. But most of the united states has breezy conditions at best. Wyoming, however, was...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
While it's never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
It's not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only "potential sightings" of wolves outside the established territory...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
Where Is The Lowest Point In Wyoming?
The question is often asked, what is the highest point in your state?. For Wyoming it's Gannett Peak at 13,810 feet (4,210 m). It lies in the Wind River Range within the Bridger Wilderness of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. But then what is the lowest point in each state?. In...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Department of Education’s Leadership Team Named
CHEYENNE — Wyoming State Superintendent-Elect Megan Degenfelder announced her leadership team at the Wyoming Department of Education. “I am very excited to announce this experienced team of state leaders who will help me deliver on the campaign commitments I made to Wyomingites to empower parents, increase transparency in schools, prepare our students for success in the workforce, and keep political bias out of the classroom,” Degenfelder said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
Sheridan Media
Two Wyoming Television Towers Damaged; One Repaired
For those who still watch TV the old fashioned way, a couple of channels have been affected by what is suspected to be the recent snow, cold and winds that have hit Wyoming throughout December. About 1 month ago, the Sheridan-area translator for KTVQ out of Billings went out and...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
