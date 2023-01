A type of neoplasm that develops in the outer layer of the thymus. Thymoma is a tumor (growth) of the thymus gland. It may be benign or malignant (cancer). The thymus gland is part of the lymphatic system—the tissues that help produce, store, and transport white blood cells. The thymus helps white blood cells called T lymphocytes grow and multiply. It’s found in the chest behind the breastbone.

