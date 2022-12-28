Read full article on original website
Dorothy Ollendieck, 79
CRESCO - Dorothy Evelyn Ollendieck, age 79, of Cresco, Iowa, passed away at Regional Health Services of Howard County in Cresco, on Dec. 19, 2022. Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at Lindstrom Funeral Home in Cresco. Burial was at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minn. Lindstrom Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Cadet Capital Campaign Update
CRESCO - The Cadet Capital Campaign Committee was formed to help support the current building project to connect our school buildings. The project includes a new alternative learning center, weight room, auxiliary gym, wrestling room, locker rooms, storage, training rooms, coach’s offices, official’s rooms, corridor, creating new classroom space and vestibule.
Christmas Gift Giveaway winners
CRESCO - It pays to shop local in more ways than one!. The grand prize and second place winners in the Times Plain Dealer’s Christmas Gift Give-away were drawn and the winners have already picked up their prizes. Donna Hyberger of Cresco was the lucky grand prize winner. She...
Arrest made in wet concrete damage
CHESTER - On Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, Logan Harden, age 25, of Lime Springs, was arrested for 1st Degree Criminal Mischief, as well as failing to provide proof of financial liability and trespassing, first offense. The warrant was from an Oct. 21 incident, in which the accused allegedly intentionally drove...
