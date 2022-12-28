ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kcfmradio.com

Breaking News: Mapleton Water System Fails

The Mapleton Water District is once again experiencing problems with its water system. Millie Rochon the Vice-Chair of the Mapleton Water District says while it is unclear what the exact problem is they believe that a leak has developed somewhere in the system between the pump and the holding tank.
MAPLETON, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DEPUTIES SEEKING DRIVER IN HIT AND RUN INCIDENT

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver involved in a hit and run incident in the Oakland area on Tuesday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. deputies responded to the 200 block of Timothy Court near Oakland after a caller said a wreck had taken place. While on the way, deputies learned that a silver SUV had had crashed off the road and into a pasture. The motorist was allegedly trying to leave and was driving around in the field. A resident walked out into the field to confront the subjects in the vehicle.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy