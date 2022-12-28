Read full article on original website
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
LIST: Best restaurants for New Year’s dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty dinner to ring in the New Year on Oahu.
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!
I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!
nomadlawyer.org
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
New Year’s Eve fireworks shows across the islands
Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
Our Best Meal Of 2022, By Far! (I Wanted To Keep It a Secret But…)
I’ve put off writing a review of our best meal of 2022. Firstly because I want to keep this location to ourselves. Secondly because the dinner was so many courses that it would take a long time to edit and upload the pictures. But since we’re getting to the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!. While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation. “When I was growing up my dad’s family did...
‘First Day Hike’ to Makapuu Lighthouse is back
This sunrise hike is one of the most popular morning hikes on island and it's perfect to start your new year with panoramic ocean views.
KHON2
Poke By The Pound
High Surf Advisory: Kauai Southwest, Kohala, Kona, Maui Windward West, Niihau, Oahu North Shore, Waianae Coast. For this Terrific Thursday edition of Food 2Go, we’re visiting a food place in Kalihi that serves up fresh fish along with hot dishes. Joining us with all the details on Poke By...
Ala Moana Blvd. accident prompts road closure
A road closure has been announced by Honolulu City and County.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days. The Hawaiian Humane Society has tips for keeping your pets safe on New Year's Eve. The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year. Children's Discovery Center Balloon Drop. Updated: 5 hours...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD urges hikers to remain vigilant throughout New Year’s weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This New Year’s Eve weekend, many residents and visitors alike are flocking to Hawaii’s scenic trails. The Honolulu Fire Department reminds the public to remain vigilant and hike safely. Authorities said emergency crews rescued three sets of Oahu hikers on Friday. Around 2 p.m., a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Very dangerous’: HFD battles large fire at Hawaii Kai home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters battled a two-alarm building fire Friday afternoon in the Hawaii Kai area. Flames broke out around 1 p.m. from the home located on Kaumaka Place. A witness who lives next door said the resident of the house was in the shower when the fire started...
Hawaii’s freeway fireworks, fines for stopped cars
Officials are warning locals not to watch fireworks from Hawaii freeways on New Year's Eve.
Rare holiday hotel room vacancies brings Kamaaina deals
Hawaii’s sunny skies can be quite the draw for those on the mainland dealing with blizzard conditions, but the economic conditions are not as bright right now. So, hotels are turning to local residents to close out the year on a high note.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
