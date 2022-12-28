ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

Mega Millions lottery tickets with five matching numbers sold in Santa Maria

By Drew Ascione
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif.– One of the two tickets sold in the Mega Millions lottery that held five matching numbers was sold in Santa Maria.

The lucky ticket holder purchased the ticket at a Mobil gas station on east Betteravia Road winning nearly $246,000.

To be exact the prize amount for five matching numbers is $245,984 and will go to the undisclosed winner.

California lottery participants still have a chance to grab the jackpot in the largest end-of-the-year drawing on Friday Dec. 30. $565 million is still on the table for grabs.

