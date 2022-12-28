Effective: 2022-12-30 13:18:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-30 17:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving across the area, be prepared for periods of reduced visibility and worsening road conditions. Target Area: Bears Paw Mountains and Southern Blaine; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Fergus County below 4500ft; Hill County; Judith Basin County and Judith Gap; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Western and Central Chouteau County A band of snow showers will impact portions of northeastern Judith Basin, Liberty, Fergus, northeastern Toole, southwestern Blaine, Hill and eastern Chouteau Counties through 545 PM MST At 439 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a band of snow showers along a line extending from 23 miles east of Sunburst to 12 miles south of Big Sandy to 19 miles southeast of Moore. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts in excess of 30 mph with a period of falling and blowing snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...There will be a period of difficult driving conditions across this area due to visibility being reduced to less than two miles at times in falling and blowing snow. Roads that had been dry will likely become at least slick, if not somewhat snow-covered. Locations impacted include Havre, Lewistown, Chester, Big Sandy, Winifred, Grass Range, Parker School, Beaver Creek, Joplin, Azure, Inverness, Agency, St. Pierre, Gildford, Sangrey, Boneau, Box Elder, Roy, Fergus and Hingham. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BLAINE COUNTY, MT ・ 5 HOURS AGO