Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From New YorkTed RiversNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYCRaj guleriaNew York City, NY
Exclusive: This Rep-Elect lied about his work, education and family history – And Democrats are fumingVictorNew York City, NY
Biden signs $1.7 trillion government funding bill: CBS News Flash Dec. 30, 2022
President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending package to fund the government. It includes $45 billion in military and economic aid to Ukraine. New York state’s first dispensary of legal recreational marijuana has opened in New York City. And the confetti test run in Times Square ahead of New Year’s Eve was a success!
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
therealdeal.com
Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M
A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
lonelyplanet.com
The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023
EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
Loved ones gather for FDNY firefighter William Moon's funeral in East Islip
The ceremony was held in East Islip.
‘I’m not going to apologize’: Mayor Eric Adams berates reporters for questioning his whereabouts as storm ravaged parts of Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday strongly rebuked reporters questioning his whereabouts at the end of last week while a storm ravaged parts of Queens, announcing he “deserved” time away. The mayor was absent from public eye as tidal flooding caused by a massive...
Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC
NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
The best restaurant in New York, according to Guy Fieri
Mashed, a website for all things food, has released a list of the best restaurants in each state as featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." The show is now in its 42nd season.
longisland.com
New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island
Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look
The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
statenislandnycliving.com
DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023
No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
tripstipsandtees.com
NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli
For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
Hershey's sued after study found lead and other heavy metals in its dark chocolate
Hershey's misled buyers of its dark chocolate by not disclosing the products contain lead and another potentially harmful chemical, according to a lawsuit filed against the candy maker. Nassau County, New York, resident Christopher Lazazzaro said he would not have bought dark chocolate products sold by Hershey had it revealed...
pethelpful.com
9-Year-Old Shelter Dog in NYC Gets Special Day Out to Help Her Feel Her Best
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Spending life in a shelter isn't easy for any dog, but we'd imagine it could be even scarier as an older pup. That's why we love what the folks at the Animal Care Centers of New York City did for 9-year-old Gertrude. The elderly dog has been feeling down about not being adopted, but they reminded her just how loved she is.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In 8 NY Counties In Latest Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in eight New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities…
tbrnewsmedia.com
Head of the Harbor couple make the local community a better place to live
Harlan and Olivia Fischer have been married for nearly 50 years. Even more impressive than the longevity of their marriage is their track record of giving back to the community and surrounding areas. These philanthropic efforts have earned the Head of the Harbor residents a spot among TBR News Media’s...
Got Milk? Popular Cookie Chain To Open Location In Nassau County
The new year will bring a new place to get your sugar fix on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies is set to open its latest location in Levittown, according to a job posting on Salary.com. The posting is for a general manager position at a yet-to-be disclosed location in Levittown. The...
47-year-old woman with development disabilities missing after leaving Long Island home
A police search spanning both Long Island and Queens is underway for a woman who went missing last Friday.
bkmag.com
Where to order chicken soup when you get Covid this winter
Winter is here and so, still, is Covid. New variants are popping up as often as vintage stores in Greenpoint. And even if you dodge the coronavirus, there’s always the flu — or the common cold, for that matter. While there’s not much you can do once you’ve...
Bakery Chain Known For Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies To Open Location In Smithtown
A popular cookie shop chain is preparing to open a location on Long Island. Crumbl Cookies will open a new location at 47 Route 111 in Smithtown, according to the company's website. When visiting the store, guests can choose from a rotating selection of cookies. The selection includes classic flavors,...
