New York City, NY

therealdeal.com

Deirdre Imus sells Central Park West penthouse for $9M

A celebrity-owned penthouse at 75 Central Park West has traded at long last, and for almost half of its initial asking price. Deirdre Imus, an artist, author and widow of controversial radio host Don Imus, sold the couple’s penthouse for $8.8 million, according to property records filed Wednesday, three years and one day after the media personality’s death.
MANHATTAN, NY
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best exhibitions to see in the USA in 2023

EJ’s Hill’s “Brake Run Helix” is a fully functioning roller coaster that has taken over one of MASS MoCA’s largest galleries for 2023 © Kaelan Burkett / courtesy of MASS MoCA. The subject matter, the medium, the context: the best exhibitions bring everything together,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Nearly 100 outdoor dining structures torn down across NYC

NEW YORK -- New York City crews were out Tuesday removing nearly 100 outdoor dining structures.On Twitter, the Department of Sanitation shared pictures of one shed being taken down in Rosedale, Queens.So far, about 169 dining sheds that were either abandoned or had a history of violations have been removed.READ MORE: Mayor Adams: Abandoned, unsightly outdoor dining sheds will be torn downThe city says its primary goal is to bring restaurants' outdoor dining setups to compliance before resorting to tearing them down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

New Veterinary Company Expands to Long Island

Bond Vet, a female-led, veterinarian-founded company, announced it will be expanding to Long Island, including locations in Merrick (2192 Merrick Rd), Woodbuy (8285 Jericho Turnpike), Roslyn (1060 Northern Blvd) and several others in the next year. Bond Vet offers both primary care and urgent care veterinary services including wellness exams,...
MERRICK, NY
Time Out New York

The Orchard Beach Pavilion is getting a whole new look

The Orchard Beach Pavilion, the “Riviera of the Bronx,” is returning to its former glory with a massive renovation. The project, which kicked off this month, will not only bring the pavilion back up to modern standards but create an accessible and fun spot to hang out in the summer sun with new food stalls and plenty of spaces to sunbathe, play and chill out.
BRONX, NY
statenislandnycliving.com

DSNY Holiday Calendar- NYC Garbage Schedule 2023

No Trash, Curbside Composting, or Recycling Collection on these holidays. There is no collection on the observed holiday, Monday, January 2. Residents who normally receive Monday trash or curbside compost collection may place their material out at curbside between 4 p.m. and midnight on Monday for collection beginning Tuesday, January 3. Residents may experience collection delays, as is common after holidays. We appreciate your patience as we work to collect the backlog of material.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tripstipsandtees.com

NYC Eats: Katz’s Deli

For over 100 years, New Yorkers and tourists have been savoring the corned beef and pastrami at Katz’s Deli. Established in 1888, this legendary eatery is one of NYC’s oldest and most popular delis. So if you are traveling to New York, eating here is a MUST!. Katz’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pethelpful.com

9-Year-Old Shelter Dog in NYC Gets Special Day Out to Help Her Feel Her Best

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Spending life in a shelter isn't easy for any dog, but we'd imagine it could be even scarier as an older pup. That's why we love what the folks at the Animal Care Centers of New York City did for 9-year-old Gertrude. The elderly dog has been feeling down about not being adopted, but they reminded her just how loved she is.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

Where to order chicken soup when you get Covid this winter

Winter is here and so, still, is Covid. New variants are popping up as often as vintage stores in Greenpoint. And even if you dodge the coronavirus, there’s always the flu — or the common cold, for that matter. While there’s not much you can do once you’ve...
BROOKLYN, NY
