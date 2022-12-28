DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Lotto America
02-10-21-44-45, Star Ball: 7, ASB: 5
(two, ten, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-five; Star Ball: seven; ASB: five)
Estimated jackpot: $32,440,000
Lucky For Life
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Multi-Win Lotto
04-06-09-11-22-32
(four, six, nine, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $71,000
Play 3 Day
6-0-6
(six, zero, six)
Play 3 Night
6-9-4
(six, nine, four)
Play 4 Day
5-3-9-4
(five, three, nine, four)
Play 4 Night
0-0-1-0
(zero, zero, one, zero)
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
