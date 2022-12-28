AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Cash 3 Evening
4-1-2
(four, one, two)
Cash 3 Midday
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
Cash 4 Evening
0-8-8-7
(zero, eight, eight, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
8-7-2-1
(eight, seven, two, one)
LOTTO
16-20-28-35-38-39, Bonus: 30
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Bonus: thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $1,049,000
Lucky For Life
07-10-14-15-41, Lucky Ball: 8
(seven, ten, fourteen, fifteen, forty-one; Lucky Ball: eight)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
06-12-25-29-30
(six, twelve, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $290,000
Powerball
26-32-38-45-56, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-five, fifty-six; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $246,000,000
