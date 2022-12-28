ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

Encore: To give and receive free items, Mass. residents turn to the Buy Nothing Project

This week on Under the Radar with Callie Crossley:. Even as inflation rises, Americans continue to shop. But what if you could find the goods you need without paying a cent? That's the idea behind the Buy Nothing Project, an app and collection of hyperlocal Facebook groups where users can give away and receive items and services with their neighbors — all for free.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

South County Psychiatry welcomes Florio as COO

SCITUATE – South County Psychiatry has announced the appointment of Jim Florio Jr. as chief operating officer. South County Psychiatry is a full-service outpatient psychiatric practice serving patients throughout its three locations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. The practice recently announced the opening of The Weight and Wellness Center, a South County Psychiatry-operated program opening in December with a goal to help patients lose weight in a healthy and sustainable way.
SCITUATE, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times

Island clinic to provide abortion services

Due to grants awarded to a number of community organizations and healthcare providers statewide to help expand access to reproductive healthcare, an Island health organization will soon be able to provide abortion services — a first on the Island. The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday in a press release that...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Best Coffee Shop in Massachusetts is Here in the Berkshires

Massachusetts definitely has its fair share of coffee houses throughout the state. Whether it's a locally owned spot of the numerous Dunkin' franchise locations in the Bay State, there's always somewhere to head to grab a hot cup of joe. Of course, as we head into Fall, everyone could use a good coffee joint. Recently, we found out what the best one is in Massachusetts, and it's right here in the Berkshires.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

As of Sunday, MA Residents Will Get A Much Needed Raise

As 2023 is slowly but surely approaching, the new year brings another minimum wage increase in Massachusetts. Starting Sunday, workers will see a 75 cent raise as $14.25 per hour goes up to $15. This is a long-awaited extra boost in employees paychecks. the only acception is those who are agricultural workers, as the minimum wage is a mere $8, members of a religious order, workers being trained in certain educational, nonprofit, or religious organizations, and outside salespeople.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Deb Dolliver: ‘Someone you can count on’

Each year around the holiday season we run a section on people doing volunteer work in the community, and I often give Laurel Redington, a DJ and community activist at MVY Radio, a call. She runs a regular segment on the station called “Person of the Week” that profiles what people are doing to help others on the Island. And without hesitation, Laurel said, “Yes. Deb Dolliver, she’s a nurse at the hospital and she’s a super volunteer!”
CALIFORNIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today)

4 Dinosaurs that Lived in Massachusetts (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although it may be hard to imagine, Massachusetts was once the home to dinosaurs. This state was not home to as many different species of dinosaurs as Utah, Montana, or other western states. Still, paleontologists have identified enough fossils in this area to name a state dinosaur, something we’ll get to later. For now, we’re going to tell you all about the four confirmed dinosaurs that lived in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Here’s to you, 2022

For the Martha’s Vineyard Times, 2022 was filled with delicious food, outstanding musical performances, adventures by both land and sea, and enough community news to fill a book. Each year, the Community section of The Times seeks to celebrate the diverse population and chronicle the rich culture that exists on our tiny Island. We are constantly on the lookout for fascinating historical tales that frame the current way of life here, such as in Chris Baer’s endlessly enthralling “This Was Then” column. In 2022, Baer brought us the story of the Holmes Hole (Vineyard Haven) skyline, tales of “Turkeyland” in Edgartown from 1742, and documented accounts of the exploits of vicious pirate captains in Vineyard waters.
Martha's Vineyard Times

Tisbury Council on Aging

Please note: Face masks remain required at the Tisbury Senior Center. Knitters, we are starting a new group. Bring a friend, or just stop by! 10:45 am. Writers and Poets, new and practiced, join us to share the creativity of limericks! 11 am. Make Creative Colorful Cards; 5.5 x 4.25,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy