ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

End 2022 With These Fun Events Happening In Laramie

Still looking for something fun to do this weekend for New Year's Eve? We have got you covered! We have some fun things happening in Laramie not only on Saturday, 31st, but also from Friday through Sunday. But remember, A-1 Recovery and Towing is offering to pick you up and...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend In Laramie: NEW YEAR’S EDITION

2022 felt like it was long and short at the same time. January felt like a lifetime ago, but then when did we even get ourselves to December? We hope that everyone had a great 2022, and here's to a much better 2023!. To celebrate the end of 2022, and...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains

A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired

Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Fire Rescue Responds To RV Fire, Burn Victim Found

Cheyenne Fire Rescue [CFR] was called to battle an early morning receational vehicle fire on Tuesday. While the blaze was quickly extinguished, a person was burned and an outbuilding was damaged in the fire. That's according to a CFR news release. According to the release, the burning vehicle was located...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming

We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie PD Is Reminding You To Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

This holiday season, the Laramie Police Department is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving and wants all drivers to remember this message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a recent release from the agency. Drivers will see officers working together from now through January 1st, to take drunk drivers off our streets.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Are Ross and Ulta Coming To Laramie?

Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town

Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Skate Into 2023 At The Laramie Ice & Event Center

Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming

According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Gear Up For Gameday: Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz., -- "What channel is the game on?" It isn't -- but no need to panic. Here's a few questions you need to first ask yourself: Do I have a smart TV? Do I have the internet? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, you're in luck. Search for the Barstool app and download it. Once that's accomplished, open it.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy