End 2022 With These Fun Events Happening In Laramie
Still looking for something fun to do this weekend for New Year's Eve? We have got you covered! We have some fun things happening in Laramie not only on Saturday, 31st, but also from Friday through Sunday. But remember, A-1 Recovery and Towing is offering to pick you up and...
This Weekend In Laramie: NEW YEAR’S EDITION
2022 felt like it was long and short at the same time. January felt like a lifetime ago, but then when did we even get ourselves to December? We hope that everyone had a great 2022, and here's to a much better 2023!. To celebrate the end of 2022, and...
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
Start 2023 Off with a BANG: 10 New Year’s Events in Cheyenne!
Celebrate the New Year with the whole family...without having to stay up past bedtime! This daytime celebration features crafts, games, and snacks, culminating in a fun balloon drop for the kids. When: December 31 from 10 AM to Noon. Where: Laramie County Library (2200 Pioneer Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001) Cost:...
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
Cheyenne Lowe’s Helps Meals On Wheels Deliver Christmas Cheer
On Tuesday December 20 the Cheyenne Lowe's Distribution Center in Cheyenne delivered 50 gifts for local Meals on Wheels clients. That's according to a news release from Meals on Wheels. The gift delivery process got underway early this month when Meals on Wheels contacted 50 randomly chosen clients, asking them...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Responds To RV Fire, Burn Victim Found
Cheyenne Fire Rescue [CFR] was called to battle an early morning receational vehicle fire on Tuesday. While the blaze was quickly extinguished, a person was burned and an outbuilding was damaged in the fire. That's according to a CFR news release. According to the release, the burning vehicle was located...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
Need A New Year’s Party Theme Idea? We Got You, Laramie!
New Year's Eve is creeping up on us real quick. It's this weekend, and if you haven't thought of a New Year's party yet, here's your sign. What better way to kick off 2023 than by spending the evening with some of the best people, right?. If you're scratching your...
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
Laramie PD Is Reminding You To Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
This holiday season, the Laramie Police Department is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving and wants all drivers to remember this message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a recent release from the agency. Drivers will see officers working together from now through January 1st, to take drunk drivers off our streets.
Are Ross and Ulta Coming To Laramie?
Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town
Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
Skate Into 2023 At The Laramie Ice & Event Center
Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming
According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
BREAKING: Hotly Awaited Cheyenne Venue Opens New Year’s Eve!
There's nothing quite like ringing in the New Year at a new event venue, am I right?. Well, if you need New Year's Eve plans, I've just the place for you. Cheyenne's hotly awaited event venue, the Railspur, announced yesterday in a press release that the venue is set to open on New Year's.
Gear Up For Gameday: Arizona Bowl
TUCSON, Ariz., -- "What channel is the game on?" It isn't -- but no need to panic. Here's a few questions you need to first ask yourself: Do I have a smart TV? Do I have the internet? If you answered "yes" to both of those questions, you're in luck. Search for the Barstool app and download it. Once that's accomplished, open it.
