Grand Rapids, Mich. - No. 11 Michigan State finished off 2022 with a sour note, whistled for two penalties in the final four minutes of an overtime game to fall 3-2 to No. 17/16 Michigan Tech in the third-place game of the Great Lakes Invitational. The Spartans (12-9-1 overall) owned...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO