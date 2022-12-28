ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Nips Spartans in OT, 3-2

Grand Rapids, Mich. - No. 11 Michigan State finished off 2022 with a sour note, whistled for two penalties in the final four minutes of an overtime game to fall 3-2 to No. 17/16 Michigan Tech in the third-place game of the Great Lakes Invitational. The Spartans (12-9-1 overall) owned...
Michigan State Closes Out 2022 against Buffalo on Friday Night

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State's men's basketball team returns to the court for its final game of the 2022 calendar year and its final non-league contest of the regular season, hosting Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 30 (6 p.m., BTN). The game will air live on BTN, with Kevin...
Michigan State Upsets No. 4/3 Indiana, 83-78

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State women's basketball earned a signature win, defeating No. 4/3 Indiana 83-78, Thursday afternoon in front of a raucous crowd at the Breslin Center. The Spartans handed the Hoosiers their first loss of the season, as Indiana falls to 12-1 overall and 2-1 in Big...
