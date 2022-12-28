ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 75

Joy Trevino
2d ago

The government is taking over how businesses operate. Again socialism marching in this state. Why is it you never hear about how many businesses go out when increasing minimum wage? We will be the highest minimum wage in the USA. Why? Governor Inslee looking to brown nose Biden..

Reply(15)
22
JC
2d ago

Okay. so wages grew, so costs get passed on to everyone, so prices go up, so...it becomes more difficult to live. And the emphasis is on management and IT. Also specific reference to ag workers. Washington is hosed. It's about to become impossible to live here.

Reply(3)
36
Tessa Cunningham
2d ago

so more 🐂💩 to add to the books, the wage increase will just screw small businesses but automation will fix all of it, no humans needed. Wages don't need to be minimum when you're not needed, UBI but be a good human or your score will drop. Uber and Lyft don't you decide when you're working or not and are an independent owner type deal? Government ruins everything, they are the virus of communism and theft

Reply(3)
29
Related
MyNorthwest

WA employers must disclose ‘genuinely expected’ pay next year

Washington state employers will soon be required to disclose in job listings the expected salary range for applicants. A new pay transparency law gets enacted in January. Washington’s Pay Transparency Law (SB 5761) will require employers with 15 or more employees to include the wage scale or a salary range in their job postings, along with “a general description of the benefits and other compensation offered.”
WASHINGTON STATE
newjerseylocalnews.com

Schedule for January 2023 SNAP Benefits in Washington State

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Washington, which is also called Basic Food in Washington, helps low-income families buy groceries by giving them money for food. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services pays out basic food benefits over the first 20 days of the month. The exact...
WASHINGTON STATE
nwnewsradio.com

Pay transparency starts in Washington Jan 1

The new year starts with some clarity on what you can expect to be paid BEFORE you apply for a job. January 1st is when Washington’s new pay transparency law takes effect, but according to job site, “Indeed”, we already see pay ranges in 48% of their job postings here compared to 44% for California.
WASHINGTON STATE
kpug1170.com

Minimum wage set to increase in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash – Several new labor laws are set to take effect in the new year here in Washington state. The state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 an hour in 2023, up from $14.49. Job posting requirements will also go into effect. Businesses with more than 15 employees...
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Conservative, Rural Areas Indicate Early Support for the “Greater Idaho Movement”

Oregon Conservative: According to a press release issued by spokesman Matt McCaw, a petition for signature validation has been submitted on behalf of the “Greater Idaho Movement” in the hopes of adding a ballot initiative to the ballot that will be used in the election that will take place in Wallowa County in May of 2023. The petition’s signatures will be evaluated by the County Clerk, and if there are sufficient valid signatures, the proposed measure from the movement will be added to the ballot.
OREGON STATE
The US Sun

Washington imposes harsh new rules for autonomous test cars – self-driving firms will have to fork out big bucks

WASHINGTON has enacted new legislation requiring self-driving companies to have a minimum of $5million in liability insurance to test within the state. The Northwestern region’s average minimum driver liability insurance for everyday motorists is $25,000. This difference amounts to self-driving companies paying 200 times more for insurance. The state’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

New Labor, Wage Laws Ahead in 2023 for WA

(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Department of Labor and Industry says the state minimum wage will increase to $15.74 per hour. That applies to workers age 16 and older. Employers may pay $13.38 per hour — to workers ages 14-15. Cities can set a higher hourly minimum wage. The agency cites Seattle and SeaTac both of which have higher wages.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Only 1 Washington Spot Makes List of Mispronounced Towns in US

Living in Washington State all my life, it has always been funny to me to listen when people try and say the names of locations I grew up around.Even the easy and well-known cities like Spokane or Pasco are butchered when I talk to my east coast friends. Out of all city names in Washington, only 1 made this top 15 list of most mispronounced towns in the US. Can you guess what it is?
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemedium.com

Flu Claims 26 Lives In WA

Local families are experiencing tragedy as loved ones succumb to the flu. In the 2022-23 flu season, the DOH said there have been 11 adult flu deaths and two pediatric flu deaths. Flu deaths statewide jumped from seven on Nov. 19 to 13 by Nov. 26, according to the DOH’s weekly flu report. There was an average of 193 flu deaths between 2014-2020, with a peak of 296 deaths in the 2017-18 flu season, according to DOH data. An elementary-school-aged child died on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy