MV Center for Living
M.V. Center For Living, the Island’s Dementia and Caregiver Support Network. MVCL will be closed Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 16, 2023. Friday: 10 – 11 am, Music & Memory Cafe Open House. Friday: 10 – 11:15 am, Dementia Caregiver Support Group. The Supportive Day Program (SDP)
Deb Dolliver: ‘Someone you can count on’
Each year around the holiday season we run a section on people doing volunteer work in the community, and I often give Laurel Redington, a DJ and community activist at MVY Radio, a call. She runs a regular segment on the station called “Person of the Week” that profiles what people are doing to help others on the Island. And without hesitation, Laurel said, “Yes. Deb Dolliver, she’s a nurse at the hospital and she’s a super volunteer!”
State contest connects waterfowl conservation and art
If you know a young artist with an interest in waterfowl and conservation, the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife (MassWildlife) may have a competition for them. Kindergarteners to high school seniors can submit their original artwork to the Massachusetts Junior Duck Stamp contest by Wednesday, Feb. 15. According to...
Tisbury’s building commissioner moves on
Tisbury building commissioner Ross Seavey has tendered his resignation. Seavey, an attorney, told The Times he will pursue a law practice focused on construction, permitting, and land use issues. He also said he’s agreed to help the town with the Tisbury School renovation and addition project despite his departure, and to do so, expects to return as a part-time special building commissioner. Seavey said his last day is penciled in for Jan. 13.
Here’s to you, 2022
For the Martha’s Vineyard Times, 2022 was filled with delicious food, outstanding musical performances, adventures by both land and sea, and enough community news to fill a book. Each year, the Community section of The Times seeks to celebrate the diverse population and chronicle the rich culture that exists on our tiny Island. We are constantly on the lookout for fascinating historical tales that frame the current way of life here, such as in Chris Baer’s endlessly enthralling “This Was Then” column. In 2022, Baer brought us the story of the Holmes Hole (Vineyard Haven) skyline, tales of “Turkeyland” in Edgartown from 1742, and documented accounts of the exploits of vicious pirate captains in Vineyard waters.
Age and Dementia Friendly M.V.
Having dementia, being a care partner, or knowing someone with dementia is an increasingly common experience for most of us. There are approximately 6 million Americans with dementia, mostly Alzheimer’s, 130,000 in Massachusetts. The Vineyard is no different from anywhere else, except that we do have an active and committed group of people who want to keep life as normal and gratifying as possible, to support families as they face a family member’s dementia, and to keep people with dementia active and engaged in their lives.
Tisbury: Seasonal joy, and Luce Playreaders
Heard on Main Street: Merry Everything and Happy Always!. That comes from the holiday sign greeting patients getting physical therapy at our hospital. All the PTs are great, I can tell you, and many of your neighbors have been taking advantage of their help. It wasn’t the PT’s fault, but...
Island clinic to provide abortion services
Due to grants awarded to a number of community organizations and healthcare providers statewide to help expand access to reproductive healthcare, an Island health organization will soon be able to provide abortion services — a first on the Island. The Baker-Polito administration announced Wednesday in a press release that...
Benefit concert for Navigator Homes
The Handel & Haydn Society will perform a recital to benefit Navigator Homes of Martha’s Vineyard on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 3 pm. Guy Fishman, principal cellist of the Handel & Haydn Society, along with Renée Hemsing, violist with Handel & Haydn, will lead the performance. They will perform Bach’s unaccompanied sonatas and suite 6, composed for violin and cello in 1720. The repertoire for the recital is Sonata in d minor for unaccompanied violin, and suite in C major for unaccompanied cello. Hemsing and Fishman are specialists in the performance of these masterworks using instruments of the period and performance techniques Bach would have been familiar with. Join these esteemed musicians and hear these masterpieces performed on instruments performed on instruments made decades before the music was written. Hemsing performs on a beautiful early-18th century Dutch violin on generous loan to her. Fishman plays a rare cello made in Rome in 1704 by David Tecchler.
Chilmark: Joyous Chanukah celebration, goodbye to the Dunkls, Open Writing and Poetry Series
When the Cliffs are frozen, they can withstand the battering waves, but this storm was warm, wet, and windy. Strong surf and extra-high tides split off a chunk of a huge boulder that had emerged from the Cliffs a few years ago. Everytime a warm, heavy rain falls and high tides bring strong surf, large bites are taken. It was a relief when the temperature dropped and the rain turned to fluffy snow.
Larkin Stallings: ‘Doing what needs to be done’
You might know Larkin Stallings and his wife Jackie from the Ritz, their legendary dive bar in Oak Bluffs. It’s time to meet his lesser-known side — the one who heads up the Oak Bluffs Association, and is on the board of directors for M.V. Community Services and for Vineyard House.
Commonwealth Wind wants to back out of contracts
Commonwealth Wind filed an 11-page motion on Dec. 16 with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities (DPU) to have several long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) contracts with several electric distribution companies dismissed. According to the Commonwealth Wind website, it is an offshore wind project owned by Avangrid, planned to be...
Never let them forget
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is riding a red wave of his own, no doubt in part due to his political stunt involving the 50 migrants he manipulated into taking flights to Martha’s Vineyard on Sept. 14. Despite his misuse of taxpayer money intended for coronavirus relief to fund these...
Disposing of Christmas trees isn’t so baaad
If a Christmas tree is clogging up your living room space or pickup truck’s cargo bed, maybe a bleating pal can be of assistance. Some farms on Martha’s Vineyard are accepting donations of real Christmas trees (no plastics, please) for their goats to chow down on, leading to a sustainable and munchable disposal method.
Powerful appreciation
On December 23, the night winter storm Elliott ramped up across Martha’s Vineyard, a powerful gust of wind that sounded like a freight train roared up the ravine next to our home from the direction of Lagoon Pond. There was a “boom” as it slammed into the end of our house nearest the ravine, and the whole house shook an instant before our power went out.
Sand-free finale for the Beach Road project?
After some finger-pointing between the town of Tisbury and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), the state appears to have taken the lead in tidying up road shoulder sand on Beach Road. As The Times previously reported, sand on the shoulders of Beach Road created a hazard for bicyclists, because the shoulders double as bike lanes. The sand issue isn’t the only thing Tisbury and MassDOT have squabbled over. In 2020, as the nearly $5 million project was ramping up, Tisbury claimed it wasn’t getting the information about the project it needed from MassDOT. Tisbury and MassDOT locked horns on who was responsible for identifying underground utilities that were in the way of the project, and who would foot the bill for relocating those utilities. Ultimately the scope of the project was downgraded. Plans originally called for a shared use path (SUP) and more extensive drainage work. The pared-down plan saw the SUP transformed into bike lanes, and the drainage work reduced to cleaning and shoring up existing drainage infrastructure — not adding anything new.
