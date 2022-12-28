ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV

As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
PATERSON, NJ
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off

New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ARIZONA STATE
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing

As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.

A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?

TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey

Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey is third highest state for outbound movers

A report released this week by North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, shows that New Jersey is one of the top states people are moving out of. The report uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023

Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ Department of Labor Announces New Benefit Rates for 2023

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) today announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the maximum weekly benefit amount...
NEW JERSEY STATE
