2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Department of Banking and Insurance announces nearly 300K have signed up for health insurance through Get Covered New Jersey
NEW JERSEY — New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride Thursday announced that nearly 300,000 New Jersey residents signed up for a 2023 health insurance plan through the state’s official health insurance marketplace, Get Covered New Jersey, in the first five weeks of the Open Enrollment Period that started on Nov. 1.
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
2nd pediatric flu death reported in New Jersey amid spike in respiratory viruses
According to the New Jersey Department of Health, children under 5 years old, and especially those younger than 2 years old, are at higher risk for severe influenza.
newjerseylocalnews.com
New Jersey Has Seen Its Second Child Die From the Flu This Season, and an Increase in Respiratory Viruses Has Been Noted.
A second kid, a boy under the age of 2, died from the flu, health officials reported on Wednesday. With the prevalence of respiratory infections still high across the state, a second fatality has been reported. Children younger than 2 years old, and particularly those younger than 5, are at a greater risk for severe influenza, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey SNAP Recipients to Continue to Receive Enhanced Food Assistance Benefits in January
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in January, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your household size,...
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
ValueWalk
Deadline Extended To Claim ANCHOR Tax Relief From New Jersey
Some New Jersey homeowners and renters are eligible for a tax rebate under the state’s ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program. To be eligible for this ANCHOR tax relief from New Jersey, homeowners and renters must have filed state income taxes. Additionally, taxpayers need to file an application to claim the tax relief under the ANCHOR program.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey is third highest state for outbound movers
A report released this week by North American Van Lines, Inc., a household, international, corporate, and long distance professional moving company, shows that New Jersey is one of the top states people are moving out of. The report uncovered a sizable trend of Americans leaving high cost-of-living areas for warmer...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
NJ announces increased unemployment benefits for 2023
Maximum weekly payouts are going up in the new year for individuals in New Jersey who are collecting unemployment, temporary disability, family leave, or workers' compensation. The maximum benefit rates are recalculated each year based on the statewide average weekly wage, according to the New Jersey Department of Labor and...
The top New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. differs from NJ
The top resolution for the new year in New Jersey seems to fit because we're all a little unstable here. It's hard to find a good therapist and get into therapy. As Cher said while slapping Cage in the movie Moonstruck, "Snap out of it!" It seems to go along...
Most Miserable American Cities – Nine are in New Jersey
If you're feeling kinda blah today, this news probably won't turn your frown upside down. Nine of the most miserable cities in the nation are right here in New Jersey. Nearly 1-in-3 of the most sorrowful, dejected, and depressed towns that you can find are just a short drive from where you are right now.
njbmagazine.com
NJ Department of Labor Announces New Benefit Rates for 2023
The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) today announced changes in the maximum benefit rates and taxable wage base that take effect Jan. 1, 2023, for Unemployment Insurance, Temporary Disability Insurance, Family Leave Insurance, and Workers’ Compensation. In the new year, the maximum weekly benefit amount...
