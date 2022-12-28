The Thunder came into Saturday night’s New Year’s Eve contest against the Philadelphia 76ers with 26-straight games scoring at least 100 or more points, the NBA's longest active streak. As the team turned the calendar to 2023 and rang in the New Year with its faithful Thunder family at Paycom Center like it does each year, it was a chance to reflect on the growth the team has made, and the ability to put together a streak like that, which would have been unlikely the last two seasons.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO