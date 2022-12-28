Read full article on original website
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - Failing to Keep Pace in Indy
The Cavaliers dropped their third straight game, this time to the Indiana Pacers as opponent three point shooting continues to hurt. Justin and Carter break down the game, discuss Darius Garland's in-game injury to his hand, and much more. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are...
Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers aim to keep rolling vs. Raptors
Tyrese Haliburton has become a late-game force for the Indiana Pacers and he’ll have another chance to prove it Monday
Bulls, Cavaliers ring in new year with rematch
The Chicago Bulls and Cavaliers will begin 2023 by facing the same opponent against which they closed 2022 — each
Lions' Studs and Duds: Hutchinson, Houston Dominate Bears
The Detroit Lions' rookie defensive linemen combined for five-and-a-half sacks in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.
NBA
Sabonis Stamps All-Star Case in Kings Comeback Win Over Nuggets
Playing through injury, the Kings star big man came through in a much-needed win over a Western Conference powerhouse. Late in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against Denver, Nuggets guard Davon Reed pulled up for a 14-foot jumper that hit all net and extended the away team’s lead to 19 points, 100-81, with just 3:26 left in the stanza.
NBA
LeBron Celebrates Birthday by Lifting Lakers to Win over Hawks
LeBron James sure knows how to celebrate his birthday in style. On the night he turned 38 years old, LeBron scored 47 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out nine assists to carry the Lakers to a 130-121 victory over Atlanta. To begin the game, you'd have never thought it...
NBA
Trey Murphy questionable for Memphis game Saturday
Friday’s home win over Philadelphia was filled with fun moments, including CJ McCollum breaking a 15-year-old franchise record for three-pointers made in a game, but there was at least one downside. Trey Murphy sustained a right ankle sprain during the victory against the 76ers and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday’s road back-to-back in Memphis (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM). Four New Orleans players are out, including Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (neck spasm) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NBA
Paving The Way Roundtable
Copyright © 2023 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. If you are having problems using this website, including problems accessing any portion of this site using screen reader technology, please call 215-952-7000 or email 76ersservice@76ers.com for assistance. If you are having difficulty accessing any content on this website,...
NBA
Bulls comeback falls short to Cavs, DeRozan's buzzer shot off the mark
It’s a new year; but it’s a different one. Because this time DeMar missed, and the Bulls weren’t celebrating like a year ago when DeRozan’s flamingo runner—you know, one legged and pretty as pink—beat the Indiana Pacers at the buzzer. Instead, DeRozan’s Saturday night imitation wasn’t special enough as DeRozan’s winning attempt at the buzzer went awry and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived for a 103-102 victory over the Bulls.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Dec. 30, 2022
Winners of four straight overall, first-place New Orleans (22-12) tries to sweep its three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday, hosting similarly hot Philadelphia (20-13). The 76ers have won eight of their last nine games. Tonight's game is sold out. Read Thursday’s injury report for Pelicans-76ers. Watch the latest episode...
NBA
Wolves Fall To Pistons On New Year's Eve
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a 116-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds...
NBA
Keys to the Game - Bulls vs Pistons (12.30.2022)
The Bulls (15-19) are back in action this evening facing the Detroit Pistons (9-28) in the first of four meetings this season. The teams will meet again in a couple of weeks, but not in Chicago and not in Detroit. The second game of the series will take place in Paris, France, on January 19th as part of the NBA’s Global Games Initiative.
NBA
Bulls hold off Pistons 132-118, LaVine drops 43 points
Yeah, that Zach LaVine; that’s the ticket. Which the Bulls may finally be punching with their fifth win in six games Friday, 132-118 over the Detroit Pistons led by LaVine’s season-high 43 points with 15 of 20 overall shooting and five of nine threes. Throw in the team high six assists, two steals and eight free throws, and if it’s not quite Luka or Jokić. But it’s pretty special when you consider DeMar DeRozan isn’t far away and is coming off 42 points in Wednesday overtime win against Milwaukee.
NBA
Zion Williamson on his teammates, Jaxson Hayes on big game | Pelicans Weekly Show
On the latest edition of Pelicans Weekly, radio play-by-play announced Todd Graffagnini and Joe Cardosi break down the highlights from the Pelicans recent stretch of victories against the Indiana Pacers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Jim Eichenhofer also chats with center Jaxson Hayes following his big night against the Pacers and team...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Grizzlies 116, Pelicans 101
Grizzlies (22-13), Pelicans (23-13) New Orleans played Memphis evenly for three quarters Saturday, but a one-sided fourth quarter led to a familiar result in Bluff City for the Pelicans. The Grizzlies cut their deficit in the Southwest Division to just a half-game by dominating the final 12 minutes, posting a fifth consecutive home victory in head-to-head meetings vs. the Pelicans over the past two-plus seasons. Memphis won the fourth quarter 33-22, holding its guests scoreless during a run that forced New Orleans to call a quick timeout. “They were a step ahead of us tonight,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green credited of the Grizzlies. “We won’t make any excuses. They played an all-around solid game and took care of business on their home floor.”
NBA
Denver Takes Home Win Streak into Matchup with Boston
Boston Celtics (26-10, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (23-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver will try to keep its seven-game home win streak intact when the Nuggets take on Boston. The Nuggets are 13-3 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference...
NBA
NBA Announces Suspensions From Magic at Pistons Game
NEW YORK – Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes has been suspended three games without pay, Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner two games without pay and Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo one game without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Recap: Thunder vs. 76ers
The Thunder came into Saturday night’s New Year’s Eve contest against the Philadelphia 76ers with 26-straight games scoring at least 100 or more points, the NBA's longest active streak. As the team turned the calendar to 2023 and rang in the New Year with its faithful Thunder family at Paycom Center like it does each year, it was a chance to reflect on the growth the team has made, and the ability to put together a streak like that, which would have been unlikely the last two seasons.
NBA
Lonzo Ball rehab update: "It is progressing... just really slow."
No ballin’ yet for Lonzo. Which was the latest Billy Donovan update Friday on the condition/progress/hopes regarding Bulls injured point guard Lonzo Ball, who tries to recover from his second knee surgery of 2022. Just about every two weeks before a game, Donovan is asked about Ball. And just about every two weeks he offers a variation of what he said before, that there’s progress, Lonzo is doing some activities on the basketball floor, but nothing that really resembles playing basketball.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Bulls vs Cavaliers (12.31.2022)
The Chicago Bulls (16-19) close a back-to-back tonight by hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (22-14) for the second time this season. Yesterday, Zach LaVine was on fire, recording a season-best 43-points to lead Chicago to a 132-118 victory over Detroit. It was the Bulls’ fifth win in their last six games. However, there’s little time to celebrate, as tonight’s contest will be Chicago’s third game in four days, and tips off a home-and-home series between the longtime rivals, with a rematch set for Monday in Cleveland.
