Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSOhio State
This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Reopens After RemodelBryan DijkhuizenStruthers, OH
Related
27 First News
Martha Gaston, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Gaston, 99, of Girard, passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. Martha was born October 7, 1923, in Kinsman, Ohio the daughter of Phillip L. and Margie (Laubender) Thomas. Martha retired in 1985 as a...
27 First News
Roberta “Bobbie” Jean (Johnston) Ramage, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Jean “Bobbie” Ramage, 79, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Bobbie was born December 30, 1942 in Homer City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Roy and Alberta (Dixson) Johnston. Bobbie was a 1961 graduate from high...
27 First News
Dorothy Huynyan, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy Hutnyan, 90, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 23, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born August 8, 1932, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles and Eva Martyak Gost, and came to the Youngstown area in 1955.
27 First News
Peggy Lou Thornsberry, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peggy Lou Thornsberry, 83, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born June 29, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Floyd and Margaret Phlugh Barnhart. Peggy was employed as a cook, first for the Niles School...
27 First News
Wiley Christopher Byers, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wiley Christopher Byers, 87, of Howland, passed away at 7:23 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022 peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family. Wiley was born on February 19, 1935 in Warren, the son of the late Charles and Dorothy (Quinn) Byers. Wiley worked for...
27 First News
Joseph L. West, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Broadway Joe” left us peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022, to be with his beloved spouse of 52 years, Ned and their many dogs. Joseph L. West was born on November 20, 1932. Adopted into the West family as an infant, Joe made his mark on the family generation after generation.
27 First News
Eugene Haywood, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eugene Haywood, 78, of Youngstown, who departed this life on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Mr. Haywood was born January 4, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas, the son of Joseph “Jack” Haywood and Mae (Cannon) Haywood. Eugene...
27 First News
Seth Michael Krall, Enon Valley, PA
ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Seth Michael Krall passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the age of 42 after suffering from a long illness. He was an organ donor through CORE. Some of his organs were able to help others live on and others went for research and education purposes.
27 First News
Jose E. Cortes, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose E. Cortes, 93, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at Hampton Woods of Poland. Jose was born August 22, 1929, in Puerto Rico, a son of the late Ignacio and Maria Cortes Estremera and came to the United States and the Youngstown area in the early 1950’s.
27 First News
Timothy “Tim” J. Jankowski, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy J. Jankowski, 61, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022, at his home, following a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Timothy was born October 13, 1961, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul and Ruth Hamady Jankowski and was a lifelong area resident. He...
27 First News
Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., Niles, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelley R. Kimple, Sr., of Niles, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 4:38 p.m. in the Cleveland Clinic. He was 67 years old. Kelley was born in Warren on June 30, 1955, the son of the late Robert R. and Shirley A. Edwards Kimple.
27 First News
Leonard R. Bennett, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022. He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett. Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965. He worked as the...
27 First News
Diane Stubrich, Masury, Ohio
MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane Stubrich, 71, was called home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on Christmas, Sunday morning, December 25, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her family. She had been suffering from a long illness and now is healed. Diane was born on October 2,...
27 First News
David A. Brest, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Brest, 64, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 28, 2022 in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Born January 7, 1958 in Grove City, Pennsylvania, Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1977. He worked in the maintenance department at...
27 First News
Jerry Ewing, Greenford, Ohio
GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services celebrating the life of Jerry Ewing will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Greenford Christian Church Building D. Jerry was born June 15, 1939, in Greenford, the son of Harvey and Wanda (Miller) Ewing. Jerry died peacefully in his sleep...
27 First News
Shirley A. Rust, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Rust, 93, of Hermitage, passed away early Friday morning, December 30, 2022, in Clepper Manor CCRC, Sharon. Mrs. Rust was born June 8, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late James H. Rodgers and Helen I. (Hausel) Rodgers Daugherty. A lifelong area...
27 First News
Ada Velez, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ada Velez, 83, of Campbell, departed this life on Friday, December 23, 2022 at her residence. Ms. Velez was born May 27, 1939, in Puerto Rico a daughter to Carmen Velez. She worked for Matthew Lamp Shades for over 45 years. She leaves to cherish...
27 First News
Audrey A. Dagan, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey A. Dagan, 91, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Countryside at the Elmwood in Hubbard, Ohio. Audrey was born November 22, 1931, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph V. and Mae Nary Sobnosky. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1949. She was...
27 First News
Doyle Lee Tibbs, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doyle Lee Tibbs, 70, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born October 13, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest Tibbs and the late Blanche (Grimwood) Riggle. Doyle was a retired auto...
27 First News
Richard Montrose Leonhard, Kinsman, Ohio
KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Montrose Leonhard, age 85, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was born on February 8, 1937, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, the son of Florence (Bliss) and Edward Leonhard. Rick was a 1955 graduate of Mercer High School and...
Comments / 0