Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Four suspects are being sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department for multiple armed robberies in the area on December 28, 2022. The suspects pulled over at least three vehicles using headlights or a blue flashing light and then robbed the occupants of their personal belongings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A suspected drug dealer was arrested after a short chase with Baton Rouge police on Wednesday. According to police documents, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) was alerted to potential drug sales happening in the 900 block of West Grant Street. Detectives noticed a man pull into the driveway, get out of a black Kia Forte and enter the residence after surveillance was set up at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A short time later, the same person exited the apartment and left the scene in the vehicle, according to police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 15-year-old suspect is on the loose after escaping Baton Rouge police custody on Thursday night. The suspect is accused of simple burglary of a vehicle on Thursday, Dec. 29, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). He was arrested and taken to Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters on Airline Highway, where he was processed and taken back to a deputy’s unit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two

A suspect is in custody for a drive-by shooting in Baton Rouge that wounded two people on Wednesday. East Baton Rouge Parish deputies say 20-year-old Jarrius Snearl fired shots while driving past the victims' home on Maplewood Drive. Snearl ran into a parked car when he drove away, and was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Store Clerk Charged After Video of Water Thrown on Homeless Woman

A Louisiana store clerk has lost her job and has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly being filmed pouring water on a homeless woman outside the store in freezing weather over the Christmas weekend. Kasey Weber, 33, reportedly posted the clip online herself showing the Dec. 26 incident outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The video, which sparked outrage after going viral, appears to show Weber telling the woman to “move it” while throwing water on her on a day when temperatures dropped down to 26 degrees. Baton Rouge police issued Weber a court summons accusing her of simple battery while the store owner said he fired her because “we do not handle situations like that,” the Guardian reports. The incident allegedly took place outside the same store where police fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016, sparking Black Lives Matter protests in Baton Rouge. Read it at Guardian
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies are searching for a 15-year-old who escaped from custody Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of simple burglary. After the teen had been arrested and processed, a deputy escorted the teen back to his patrol unit. But then "the suspect jerked away from the deputy and fled on foot," sheriff's spokeswoman Casey Hicks said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted around the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters amid a search for a teenage suspect late Thursday night. Baton Rouge police units and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy units were seen lining Goodwood Boulevard and Airline Highway, seemingly forming a perimeter around BRPD Headquarters, around 10:50 p.m. Thursday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Serial Robber in Louisiana Arrested for His Alleged Involvement in Five Robberies in November and December. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with five counts of armed robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following a string of armed robberies that took place in the area in November and December 2022. He was apprehended through the use of investigative methods and crime cameras and license plate readers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of the armed robbery of five Baton Rouge businesses since November was arrested by detectives Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the suspect as 55-year-old Kevin Johnson. He is accused of robbing Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, Podnuh’s BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road and Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard since Nov. 20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out

What to be mindful of before ringing in the new year. As 2022 turns into 2023, some may ring in the new year with fireworks. But a joyous celebration for some could be harmful to others. Updated: 6 hours ago. The popular social media app TikTok has the attention of...
BATON ROUGE, LA

