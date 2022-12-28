Read full article on original website
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Four Suspects in Connection with Pulling Victims Over and Multiple Armed Robberies
Baton Rouge police catch alleged drug dealer after surveillance
Search continues after teen escapes custody at Baton Rouge Police HQ
Suspect Arrested For Baton Rouge Drive-By Shooting That Wounded Two
Man with Baton Rouge ties wanted for alleged rape of juvenile at Shreveport hotel
Store Clerk Charged After Video of Water Thrown on Homeless Woman
A Louisiana store clerk has lost her job and has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly being filmed pouring water on a homeless woman outside the store in freezing weather over the Christmas weekend. Kasey Weber, 33, reportedly posted the clip online herself showing the Dec. 26 incident outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The video, which sparked outrage after going viral, appears to show Weber telling the woman to “move it” while throwing water on her on a day when temperatures dropped down to 26 degrees. Baton Rouge police issued Weber a court summons accusing her of simple battery while the store owner said he fired her because “we do not handle situations like that,” the Guardian reports. The incident allegedly took place outside the same store where police fatally shot Alton Sterling in 2016, sparking Black Lives Matter protests in Baton Rouge. Read it at Guardian
Armed robbers pulling drivers over with flashing lights, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge Store Clerk Who Doused Homeless Person With Water Identified, Has Lengthy Criminal Record
Arrested teenager escapes from East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy; search underway
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
Authorities searching for teen who escaped custody at BRPD headquarters overnight
Search continues for teen who escaped custody; grandma ready to use shotgun to protect her home
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
Lafayette Police investigating shooting on Goldman Street
The Lafayette Police Department are investigating a shooting incident which took place on the 600 block of Goldman Street around 5:18pm Officers found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot
Serial Robber in Louisiana Arrested for His Alleged Involvement in Five Robberies in November and December
Serial Robber in Louisiana Arrested for His Alleged Involvement in Five Robberies in November and December. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with five counts of armed robbery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, following a string of armed robberies that took place in the area in November and December 2022. He was apprehended through the use of investigative methods and crime cameras and license plate readers.
Accused Baton Rouge business ‘serial’ armed robber arrested
$753,000 bond for Lafayette 19-year-old charged with attempted second-degree murder
A 19-year-old Lafayette resident has been arrested on several warrants including one for attempted second-degree murder, according to the Franklin Police Department (FPD).
Lafayette Police investigate possible shooting victim found in car
Louisiana man accused of shooting tame deer in front of kids, LDWF agent
Following helicopter crash, Louisiana family speaks out
