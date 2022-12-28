Read full article on original website
This Weekend In Laramie: NEW YEAR’S EDITION
2022 felt like it was long and short at the same time. January felt like a lifetime ago, but then when did we even get ourselves to December? We hope that everyone had a great 2022, and here's to a much better 2023!. To celebrate the end of 2022, and...
Cheyenne Man Dies In Fire While Trying To Thaw Frozen Pipes
Laramie County Fire District#1 and the Laramie County Sheriff's Office say an elderly Laramie County man died on Friday in a Mitchell Court house fire that apparently started as he was trying to thaw water lines underneath the house. Mitchell Court is located just off East Allison Road, just south...
Cheyenne Police: Shots Fired Incident Grew Out Of Rental Dispute
Cheyenne Police say an incident on Thursday in which shots were fired and a woman was arrested apparently grew out of a dispute between a property owner and a tenant. That's according to a news release from the CPD. Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says police were called to the 1400...
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Cheyenne Police Investigating Report Of Shots Fired
Cheyenne Police are investigating a report of shots being fired in the city on Thursday morning. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department [CPD] Facebook page. According to the post, police were called to the 1400 Block of Rollins Avenue a little before 11 am. Police say...
Brian Kozak To Be Sworn In As Laramie County Sheriff On January 3
Laramie County Sheriff-elect Brian Kozak will be sworn into office on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. according to an email he sent to local media on Tuesday morning. Kozak, who served as Cheyenne Police Chief for a decade, was elected to serve as Sheriff in November as a Republican, will replace long-time Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick, who did not run for re-election in 2022.
Snow May Cause Travel Impacts This Weekend In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says travel could be impacted this weekend by a cold front that is expected to bring snow to the area,. Here's a look at the weather across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle through the rest of the week, into the beginning of the new year. Fairly nice Thursday and Friday, though breezy. Could see strong winds in the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming Thursday night into Friday, that could impact travel for light load semis and high profile vehicles. Changes coming this weekend as a cold front moves in from the west and southwest. The cold front moves into our western areas (Rawlins/Laramie) Saturday afternoon, with snow developing behind the front. Snow spreads east Saturday evening that may impact some folk's New Years Eve plans. Fairly widespread snow for New Years Day into Monday, before snow begins to ending Monday evening. Keep an eye on the forecast for this weekend, as some guidance is showing significant snow accumulations. Stay tuned!
Cheyenne Lowe’s Helps Meals On Wheels Deliver Christmas Cheer
On Tuesday December 20 the Cheyenne Lowe's Distribution Center in Cheyenne delivered 50 gifts for local Meals on Wheels clients. That's according to a news release from Meals on Wheels. The gift delivery process got underway early this month when Meals on Wheels contacted 50 randomly chosen clients, asking them...
Firefighters Called Out To Battle Blaze Near East Allison Road
Details are still somewhat sketchy on a residential fire that was reported late Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Mitchell Court near East Allison Road. The Laramie County Sheriff's Office posted the following on it's Facebook page around 4 p.m. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and Cheyenne Police Department...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue Responds To RV Fire, Burn Victim Found
Cheyenne Fire Rescue [CFR] was called to battle an early morning receational vehicle fire on Tuesday. While the blaze was quickly extinguished, a person was burned and an outbuilding was damaged in the fire. That's according to a CFR news release. According to the release, the burning vehicle was located...
This Weekend In Laramie: IT’S CHRISTMAS
It's Christmas!!! I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas, and Happy Holiday. Have a great one and remember, to stay safe this Holiday Season. This Weekend's Special Events at the Winter Lights Festival. Come join three of our amazing Downtown businesses at the Winter...
11 Celebrities with Ties to Laramie, Wyoming
We do have a lot of notable alumni from our precious University of Wyoming, but aside from that, Laramie has its fair share of famous people. Whether they were born here, or just visited here, check out these 11 celebrities with ties to Laramie, Wyoming. 11 Celebrities with Ties to...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could Get 18 Inches Of Snow, 55 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains could get up to 18 inches of snow and 55 mph winds this weekend. December 29th Morning Update: A Pacific storm system will slowly move towards the Rocky Mountain Region late this week and through this weekend. This has the potential to set up a long duration winter weather event for the mountains and locally strong gusty winds for the wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming. Please check weather.gov/cys/ for additional updates Friday through this weekend.
Need A New Year’s Party Theme Idea? We Got You, Laramie!
New Year's Eve is creeping up on us real quick. It's this weekend, and if you haven't thought of a New Year's party yet, here's your sign. What better way to kick off 2023 than by spending the evening with some of the best people, right?. If you're scratching your...
Laramie PD Is Reminding You To Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over
This holiday season, the Laramie Police Department is reminding everyone about the dangers of drunk driving and wants all drivers to remember this message: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, according to a recent release from the agency. Drivers will see officers working together from now through January 1st, to take drunk drivers off our streets.
Are Ross and Ulta Coming To Laramie?
Wait, so you're telling me I don't need to drive to either Cheyenne or Fort Collins for Ulta? Seems like Santa granted me the one and only wish I had. According to a tweet by House District 14 representative, Trey Sherwood, last night, the City of Laramie entered into an agreement with the owners of the old Kmart building to cost-share improvements to the storefront, parking lot & landscaping to prepare the space for a Ross, HomeBase & Ulta.
Cheyenne Police Stop Legen-dairy Cattle Escape In Town
Cheyenne Police recently had to roundup five escapees who were spotted on the loose in downtown Cheyenne. The renegades were spotted on Dell Range early Monday, and that's no bull, according to a post on the CPD Facebook page:. Early this morning, it was reported that five suspicious subjects were...
WATCH: Wyoming Patrol Share Crazy Videos Of Blizzard Whiteouts
You'll see in the videos below, when the Wyoming Highway Patrol advises, "JUST DON'T" they always have a really good reason. Wyoming interstates closed on Wednesday as the cold front moved into the state. The weather system dropped temperatures from the mid-30s to the negative-20s with in an hour. That's...
Skate Into 2023 At The Laramie Ice & Event Center
Skate into the new year with Laramie Ice & Event Center, and join them for a fun day of ice skating!. Celebrate the new year with some music, sparkling cider, and free skate rentals. At the strike of noon, celebrate the new year together on the ice with disco lights.
3rd Annual Shop With A Cop In Laramie Happened Last Friday
The third annual Shop with a Cop in Laramie took place in Walmart, last Friday, December 16. A total of 30 elementary students from Albany County School Districts spent their Friday afternoon shopping with an officer, with approximately $150 as they wish. The event is a collaboration of The Laramie...
