Burst pipes cause Children’s Museum in Sheboygan to close indefinitely due to water damage

Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman and Her Dog Die in House Fire
A woman and her dog are dead following a house fire in Sheboygan. According to Sheboygan Fire Chief Eric Montellano, a passer-by noticed a porch was on fire in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at around 7:30 a.m. and called the Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center. Several Units...
wearegreenbay.com
Improper disposal of smoking material cause of Fond du Lac fire
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Improper disposal of smoking material was the cause of a morning fire in the City of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Department, around 10:15 a.m., firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Ledgeview Boulevard for a report of a fire in a garbage can located in the kitchen of the residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Children's Museum in Sheboygan needs to close down
We’re warming up without much sun. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Heavy metals found in dark chocolate. New study on the metals found in dark chocolate. The milder weather will slowly melt our current snowpack, which adds extra moisture to the air.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
radioplusinfo.com
12-29-22 historic hotel retlaw evacuated following fire sprinkler malfunction
The Retlaw Hotel in downtown Fond du Lac was evacuated after fire sprinklers inadvertently activated Tuesday night on the main floor of the hotel. Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue Division Chief of Community Risk Reduction and Life Safety Jason Roberts says fire sprinklers were activated in the hotel’s mechanical room on the main floor next to the kitchen. “Our main concern was the sprinkler head was directly above the main electrical panel and some subpanels,” Roberts told WFDL news. “When crews were in this room they noted that one of the panels started smoking due to the water making contact with the electrical component.” Roberts says investigators aren’t sure why the sprinklers activated. “We’ve had several other occurences in the city in recent days due to the cold weather causing activation and malfunction of sprinkler systems. Not certain if that is related to this case.” Roberts says the hotel is closed until the problem is fixed.
94.3 Jack FM
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
Woman missing from Manitowoc found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman who hadn’t been seen since leaving her home Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after she was found safe. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Susan Dewane was seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., she...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
wearegreenbay.com
‘I appreciate him so much’: Green Bay Metro driver retires after 50 years of service
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRFV) – Dale Detrie is retiring after 50 years of driving for Green Bay Metro, and riders say they are sad to see his career end. “I’ve been riding the bus for over 30 years, and my experience with dale is that he’s always been very helpful in letting people know about potential changes in schedules or helping them get to where they need to go,” said Chris Jenquin, a Green Bay Metro rider.
CBS 58
2 teens found dead inside vehicle in South Milwaukee identified
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
WBAY Green Bay
Pipes bursting in nearby homes and businesses
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The frigid temperatures outside could cause your pipes to freeze and burst. A few businesses in our area experienced the issue this week. The Lighthouse Bookstore, Above and Beyond Children’s Museum, and the Appleton Pick n Save, are just a few of the places dealing with pipe bursts. The extreme cold temperatures are causing this issue occur more often.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
WBAY Green Bay
Silver Alert issued for missing Manitowoc woman
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman reported missing from Manitowoc. Susan M. Dewane, 82, was last seen on Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. She left her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle in her 2010 Ford Focus. The vehicle is red...
1065thebuzz.com
Mild End to a Wild Month
While December weather will probably be remembered for its crippling effects on holiday plans in Sheboygan, there are other things that made this a wild month. It was a very cloudy month, with many not seeing the sun for two weeks at a time. It was also very windy, with that holiday storm in particular generating winds above 30 mph for days, and peaking over 50 mph several times. While temperatures have only been two-tenths of a degree above average – and with these past two days still to go – that average is the product of some pretty wild extremes. A record low of -9 was reached on December 23rd, while a record high of 55 was recorded by the National Weather Service yesterday…but you probably didn’t feel it since it occurred just before midnight. And as for snowfall…there wasn’t much, as most precipitation fell as rain. A record single-day total of .68 inches of rain fell on the 15th, helping to put Sheboygan’s monthly total just over a tenth of an inch above average water for the month.
Cooking materials left on stove to blame for Oconomowoc apartment fire
Cooking materials left on the stove are to blame for an apartment fire in Oconomowoc late Monday evening.
WISN
2 Milwaukee Popeyes restaurants temporarily shut down
MILWAUKEE — A pair of Popeyes restaurants in Milwaukee are temporarily shut down. The locations at 29th Street and Capitol Drive and on Silver Spring Drive are now listed as "temporarily closed." In a statement, Popeyes said the closures are because of infrastructure issues and damage from severe weather...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire engulfs garage in Grand Chute
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire engulfed a garage in Grand Chute Monday. At about 6:06 p.m., the Grand Chute Fire Department was called to a single-family home in the 500 block of West Sunset Avenue for a fire in a garage attached to a home. The owners escaped their...
wearegreenbay.com
Chicken found wandering in Menasha, police issue reminder that they are not allowed in the city
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menasha Police Department wanted to remind residents that chickens are not allowed in the city, after one was seen wandering around a person’s yard. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook about a chicken that was found wandering in a residents yard....
Comments / 0