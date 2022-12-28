Read full article on original website
Amping up weight room
“Cardinal Performance is a new during-the-school-year training program focused on injury prevention, explosive strength, positive mental health and team building,” said Annandale Activities Director Sam Lepa. “We look forward to building this program and continuing to provide world-class opportunities for our off-season athletes.”. Subscribe to the Advocate to...
Legal Notices – December 28, 2022
Annandale Public School District 876 Regular Meeting of the School Board – November 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm. 1. Scheer called the meeting to order at 7:03 pm. 2. Board members present: Jon Scheer, Katie Jones, Gena Jacobson, Paul Zabinski and Melissa Muehring-Paulson. Student Representatives: Molly Klippenes and Atalie Druga. Absent: Jennifer Mealey.
Lavern ‘Vern’ G. Johnson
Lavern “Vern” G. Johnson, age 90, of Annandale, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at English Rose Suites in Edina, Minnesota. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at Heartland Evangelical Free Church in Annandale. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Lavern George Johnson was born Oct. 12, 1932, in Eagle Bend, Minnesota, to George and Florence (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up in Eagle Bend with his two brothers, Bob and Willy. Vern graduated in 1950 from Eagle Bend High School and in 1954 from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. One week later he married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis L. Broberg. He then began his 42-year career as a Portfolio Manager with IDS/American Express and served two years in the army. After his retirement, Vern and Phyllis moved from Bloomington to their home on Cedar Lake in Annandale, enjoying time together and hosting many family members and friends. Vern loved spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, caring for the lawn and beach, and cutting wood. Vern was a devoted Christian who, along with Phyllis, was very involved in church activities such as choir, teaching, and church council. He joined Gideons International in the 1960s and was very active in local and state-wide offices. Vern also served for many years on the Elim Care Board and the Bloomington School Board. Vern is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis; daughter, Deb (Bob) Rosenberg of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; son, Ryan (Grace) Johnson of Eagan, Minnesota; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Willy Johnson of Aberdeen, South Dakota. Vern was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence; older brother, Bob Johnson; and four infant children. The family would like to thank English Rose Suites and Grace Hospice for their loving care and support. Memorials are preferred to Heartland Evangelical Free Church, Gideons International, or the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are provided by Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Annandale. The obituary, guestbook, video tribute and funeral webcast are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
David A. Mahlke II
David A. Mahlke II, age 63, of Fountain City, Wisconsin died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota knowing he was deeply loved. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 4, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale. Additional services will be held at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. Memorials are preferred to the National Wild Turkey Federation or Quiet Oaks Hospice House. David Allen Mahlke II was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Winona, Minnesota to David and Jacqueline (Harbrecht) Mahlke. He grew up in Winona, along with his two siblings. Dave graduated from Winona Senior High in 1977 and then furthered his education at Winona State, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He then began his 25-plus year career with United Building Center, managing both the Winona and Billings, Montana location. Dave’s true calling came when he was offered a position with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) as a conservationist. With this new career, Dave relocated to South Carolina for a few years. Upon his retirement, Dave continued to work as a freelance writer for NWTF. Dave was an active member of his church, Pleasant Valley Church in Winona, as well as a member of the Winona Auxiliary VFW Post No. 1287. As an active conservationist, Dave enjoyed all activities outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, sitting around a campfire, or simply being in the presence of nature. He was excited to share his love of hunting with his family, and his famous fish fries. He also liked to sit quietly and read. Dave relished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his five adoring grandchildren. He shared a special love of Dodger baseball with his daughter, Katie, and Packer football with his son, David. Dave is survived by his children, Katie (Bryan) Techel of Annandale and David (Angie) Mahlke III of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Samantha and Hunter Techel, and Spencer, Ashton, and Jillian Mahlke; siblings, Tom (Julie) Mahlke of Roswell, Georgia, and Jane (Craig) Olsen of Amery, Wisconsin; nephew, Robert; and nieces, Sophia and Lilli. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jacqueline; and niece, Jennifer. The obituary and guestbook are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
Cardinals edged by the Fire
The Cardinals traveled to Holy Family Catholic School for a non conference game against the Fire. Holy Family came into the game with a record of three wins and four losses. Annandale came into the game with a 2-1 record. Holy Family and Annandale are both in Section 5-2A. The Fire was the preseason No. 2 ranked 5-2A team.
Lightning pin Elks but not Mustangs
The Annandale-Maple Lake Lightning hosted a quadrangular meet Tuesday, Dec 20, at Maple Lake High School. The Lightning won two of the three matches; defeating Buffalo and Elk River, losing to Mora. Annandale-Maple Lake Lightning 56, Buffalo Bison 15 “The Lightning soundly defeated the Bison in the first match,” said Lightning head coach Ben Youngs. “The marquee match was a rematch from last year between ANML’s state place winner from 2021 Mitchell Koss and Buffalo’s state qualifier Matthew Carlson. “Koss proved too much and turned Carlson for the pin.”
