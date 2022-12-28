David A. Mahlke II, age 63, of Fountain City, Wisconsin died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, Minnesota knowing he was deeply loved. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4 4, at the Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel, Annandale. Additional services will be held at Pleasant Valley Church in Winona. Memorials are preferred to the National Wild Turkey Federation or Quiet Oaks Hospice House. David Allen Mahlke II was born Jan. 31, 1959, in Winona, Minnesota to David and Jacqueline (Harbrecht) Mahlke. He grew up in Winona, along with his two siblings. Dave graduated from Winona Senior High in 1977 and then furthered his education at Winona State, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He then began his 25-plus year career with United Building Center, managing both the Winona and Billings, Montana location. Dave’s true calling came when he was offered a position with the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) as a conservationist. With this new career, Dave relocated to South Carolina for a few years. Upon his retirement, Dave continued to work as a freelance writer for NWTF. Dave was an active member of his church, Pleasant Valley Church in Winona, as well as a member of the Winona Auxiliary VFW Post No. 1287. As an active conservationist, Dave enjoyed all activities outdoors, whether it be hunting, fishing, sitting around a campfire, or simply being in the presence of nature. He was excited to share his love of hunting with his family, and his famous fish fries. He also liked to sit quietly and read. Dave relished the time he was able to spend with his family, especially his five adoring grandchildren. He shared a special love of Dodger baseball with his daughter, Katie, and Packer football with his son, David. Dave is survived by his children, Katie (Bryan) Techel of Annandale and David (Angie) Mahlke III of Lewiston; five grandchildren, Samantha and Hunter Techel, and Spencer, Ashton, and Jillian Mahlke; siblings, Tom (Julie) Mahlke of Roswell, Georgia, and Jane (Craig) Olsen of Amery, Wisconsin; nephew, Robert; and nieces, Sophia and Lilli. He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Jacqueline; and niece, Jennifer. The obituary and guestbook are online at www.dingmannfuneral.com.

