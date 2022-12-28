Read full article on original website
The 3 Best Winless Drivers in NASCAR Cup Series History
Mike Skinner and his former boss were among the best winless drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history. The post The 3 Best Winless Drivers in NASCAR Cup Series History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has a Massive Obsession With Pickles
It's no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves him some pickles. As a NASCAR retirement gift, the folks at Phoenix Raceway gave Junior and his wife Amy an entire barrel's worth of pickles from his favorite Arizona-based pickles place, Max's Dill Pickles, following his final race in Phoenix back in 2017. Honestly, it's a wonder more people didn't call him Dill Jr., or that he didn't keep his race car just stocked with pickles.
Autoweek.com
How a Hated, 1950s Rich Yankee NASCAR Team Owner Got the Last Laugh
After helping to persuade Walter P. Chrysler to build a powerful car featuring a hemi engine, Carl Kiekhaefer first arrived on the sands of Daytona with a C-300. After hiring Tim Flock to drive, the new car owner won on the Beach & Road Course race in his first attempt—despite the car’s automatic transmission.
qcnews.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
racer.com
Wayne Taylor Racing teams up with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
Former American Le Mans Series powerhouse and current part-time IMSA LMP3 contender Andretti Autosport has purchased an ownership stake in Wayne Taylor Racing and formed the new Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport program. The union will bring Andretti Autosport into IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class where...
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing
Justin Marks is sponsoring a race in Kyle Larson's new series as both men expand beyond NASCAR in 2023. The post Justin Marks Buys Into Kyle Larson’s Vision for Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR float set for Rose Parade
Rajah Caruth and Richard Petty will ride on the NASCAR float. NASCAR is set to take part in the 2023 Rose Parade. It takes place on January 2, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Rajah Caruth will join 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty on the NASCAR float named “Always Forward”. The float is designed to celebrate NASCAR’s 75th anniversary.
Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Chris Buescher is in good position to build on his 2022 progress in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
Judge Reportedly Issues Ruling On Former NASCAR Owner
Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Ron Devine is going to have to pay up. Devine, the onetime owner of BK Racing, has reportedly been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling his team's bankruptcy proceedings. "The [money], if available/collected, would go to bank that issued loans, IRS, employees,...
NBC Sports
Over 350 entrants in 2023 Chili Bowl despite absences of Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell
For the ninth time in its history, the 2023 Chili Bowl in Tulsa, Oklahoma, will feature more than 300 entrants, though it will happen this year without Kyle Larson or Christopher Bell. During the summer, Larson publicly criticized the size of the Chili Bowl purse, which has remained stable for...
Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang details her most compelling interviews in 2022, and there are some memorable and emotional moments. The post Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
racer.com
Trans Am 2022: Chris Dyson wins second straight TA championship in dominant fashion
After winning his firs career Trans Am championship in the TA class last year, Chris Dyson established himself and his CD Racing team as a threat for 2022 title right out of the gate. Winning the pole and season-opening race at Sebring International Raceway, Dyson kicked off what would be another incredible season for the No. 20 GYM WEED/ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang. Ultimately, the Poughkeepsie, N.Y. native, won six of the season’s 11 rounds, and held the lead in the standings from the first race until the last.
racer.com
The RACER Mailbag, December 28
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of questions received, we can’t guarantee that every letter will be published, but we’ll answer as many as we can. Published questions may be edited for length and clarity. Questions received after 3pm ET each Monday will appear the following week.
racer.com
OPINION: 10 great moments in sports cars 2022
While making a mental inventory of the most interesting stories in sports car racing this year, many great moments came to mind. The U.S. sports car racing season begins and usually ends with two of the greatest endurance races in the world — the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Both were once again stellar events with plenty of drama, but several aspects of this year’s Rolex were particularly enthralling.
racer.com
Engineering shuffle for Andretti IndyCar team
Andretti Autosport will see half of its four full-time NTT IndyCar Series entries head into 2023 with new driver and race engineering combinations. Of those whose entries that will remain unchanged, Colton Herta and Nathan O’Rourke will continue to lead the No. 26 Honda effort, and with the No. 28 Honda, Romain Grosjean and Olivier Boisson are locked in for the upcoming season.
racer.com
Trans Am 2022: Thomas Merrill wins first TA2 championship with 11th-hour triumph at COTA
Hollywood couldn’t have written a more exciting ending to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA2 season finale at Circuit of The Americas, where Thomas Merrill overcame nearly impossible odds to win the 2022 TA2 championship. However, his perfect day meant heartbreak for Rafa Matos, who appeared to have the championship wrapped up before the green flag waved. Matos suffered insurmountable adversity, which ended his day early and cost him his third TA2 title by virtue of a point standings tiebreaker. But how did we get to the point where the championship came down to the final lap in the final race?
