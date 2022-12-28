ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leaked memo shows big changes are coming to Starbucks Rewards

By Jacob Siegal
 2 days ago

If you visit Starbucks regularly, chances are good that you’re a Starbucks Rewards member. The program lets members build up points (or “stars”) with every purchase which they can redeem for free drinks, food, and merchandise. Unfortunately, many of those rewards are going to cost twice as many stars next year when Starbucks changes its program.

According to a memo seen by Business Insider, free hot coffee, tea, and baked goods will cost 100 stars as of February 13th, 2023. That is double the current price of 50 stars. Iced coffee and iced tea — which currently cost 150 stars — will also be available for 100 stars. Some packaged snacks, ham and swiss croissants, and plastic to-go cups will cost 100 stars as well. Depending on what you usually order, this could be a good move or a bad one.

Meanwhile, handcrafted drinks (which include espressos, cappuccinos, and seasonal drinks) and hot breakfast items will now require 200 stars (up from 150). If you want a sandwich, a salad, or a protein box, you’ll need to spend 300 stars (up from 200). You’ll also be able to redeem 300 stars for packaged coffee for the first time.

Finally, merchandise like signature cups and accessories can still be redeemed for 400 stars. You can also still customize your drink for 25 stars.

While the value of certain items will be changing, the method of acquiring stars will not. The memo states that Starbucks Rewards members will continue to receive one star for every $1 they spend, or two stars per $1 using a pre-loaded digital or physical Starbucks card.

The memo says that the changes were necessary to “ensure the health of the program and meet the evolving needs of our customers.” If you visit Starbucks frequently, it’s clearly still worth being a member of the program for the occasional free drink or baked good. It just might take a touch longer to qualify for your favorite freebie in 2023.

Related
shefinds

These 4 Starbucks Hacks Will Save You So Much Money This Winter

If you love sipping on warm, tasty Starbucks drinks all winter long, you’ll want to take advantage of hacks and deals to save big at the coffee chain! As originally compiled by GOBankingRates, customers can try the following four tricks to save more when buying drinks or food at Starbucks this holiday season:
New York Post

I worked at Starbucks for 3 months before realizing I only made decaf coffee

This former barista had a latte to learn. A Starbucks worker named Cyd (who uses they/them/theirs pronouns) has made a shocking confession in a video going viral on TikTok. They had committed the cardinal sin of coffee lovers: mistaking decaffeinated coffee for a regular brew. “When I worked at Starbucks and accidentally made every drink decaf instead of blonde roast for 3 months because I got the buttons confused,” they wrote over the clip. Behind the text, Cyd mouthed the lyrics to “Mariners Apartment Complex,” by singer Lana Del Rey: “They mistook my kindness for weakness I f—ked up, I know that, but...
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Bringing Back This Fan-Favorite Holiday Drink That Customers Think Is ‘Better Than Starbucks’—Order It Before It Leaves Again!

McDonald’s fans are welcoming the return of the chain’s holiday favorite drink— the Peppermint Mocha— at select locations across the US this month. As reported by the Fast Food Post, this seasonal beverage will only be available for a limited time, and as seen on Twitter, some coffee lovers are even deeming it ‘better’ than the Starbucks equivalent. Here’s what we know:
Mashed

Is Starbucks Open On New Years Day 2023?

If your New Year's Day activities have any influence on the outcome of 2023, you'll want to be particular about what you do. Whether you choose to celebrate with friends the night before or you're having a low-key evening at home, don't neglect the need for some sustenance in the morning.
Marconews.com

What's open on Christmas Day? Starbucks, McDonald's open; Costco, Walmart closed

For a handful of days throughout the year, consumers have few options in America. Christmas Day is one of those days. Need to pick up a thoughtful last-minute gift? Good luck with that. Forgot a last-minute Christmas ingredient? You would've had better luck finding it on Christmas Eve. Looking to grab a bite? You have some options.
TEXAS STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

Starbucks Reward Program Likely CHANGING

Do you start your park days by rope-dropping and running to Main Street Bakery for an iced latte? Same. Or maybe you start your day with Starbucks even outside of the parks. Same. If you tend to start your day with Starbucks, than you likely use their rewards program. Well,...
