Bad Bunny Surprises Fans With Concert on Puerto Rico Gas Station Roof

By Tomás Mier
 2 days ago
He might fill stadiums and have the biggest songs in the world , but Bad Bunny will always show love to his beloved Puerto Rico .

On Tuesday, the reggaetón superstar returned to his native island to host a gift giveaway with his Good Bunny Foundation, and ended the night by throwing a surprise concert from on top of a gas station.

The impromptu concert came as Bad Bunny was filming the music video for his song “La Jumpa” alongside Arcangel.

After recording part of the video — in front of a massive crowd that filled Calle Loíza — the musician decided to sing a few more songs for the audience.

Among the tracks he sang were “ Gato de Noche ,” his new track with Ñengo Flow; “Efecto”; and “Me Porto Bonito.” He ended his impromptu set with his Puerto Rico-dedicated song “El Apagón.

Earlier in the day, Bad Bunny arrived at a planned gift giveaway organized by his charity Good Bunny Foundation, where he helped hand out more than 25,000 gifts and took photos with some of his young fans.

“We want to close the year in the best way and bring a little joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time, with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island,” said director of the Good Bunny Foundation José “Che Juan” Torres in a statement.

Bad Bunny closed off his night by performing once again, but this time at famed Puerto Rican night club Fifty Eight to finish filming the video for “La Jumpa” with Arcangel.

