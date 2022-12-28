Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Rita Adams Sick, 95, Wellsville
Rita Adams Sick, 95, of Wellsville, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Hart Comfort House with her family at her side. Born November 26, 1927 in Mount Kisco, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Eleanor (Hubbard) Adams. In Rita’s early childhood years, she and her family resided in Ridgefield, CT, where her father was employed as the head poultryman on the country estate of the Buckley family. In 1935, during the height of the Great Depression, her family moved to Genesee, PA and began dairy farming. The next decade of Rita’s life involved the endless hard work of life on a dairy farm initially without electricity or indoor plumbing, and later, all the sacrifices required for the American war effort during World War II. This life experience shaped her values of thrift, practicality, and a strong work ethic without complaint that endured for the remainder of her life. Rita graduated from the Genesee school in 1945 as valedictorian of her graduating class and went proudly off to Waynesburg College that fall at age 17. She received her Bachelors degree in 1949, graduating Magna Cum Laude. During the summers and school breaks she worked at the Chapman Burroughs store in Genesee to pay her own way through college. The summer following her college graduation, she lived with her aunt in New York City and worked as a hostess at the iconic Hotel New Yorker on 8 th Avenue, where she became a devoted, life- long fan of the New York Yankees.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba business to close facility and move to Rush and Mentor, Ohio; 29 jobs ending on March 31
Photo of a product sold by HuFriedyGroup on their website. The HuFriedyGroup, which sells dental equipment to dentists, will be leaving Cuba in Allegany County and 29 employees will lose their jobs. The Allegany County Legislators will have a copy of the letter from HuFriedyGroup in their resolution packets today...
wellsvillesun.com
Tour the Christian Temple with Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Soceity
WELLSVILLE – The public is invited to take a look at what is new and what is old on a walk through the former Christian Temple Church building at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 4th. The walkthrough is sponsored by the Thelma Rogers Genealogical and Historical Society as part of its monthly offering of historical programs. Longtime members of the church family, George and Nancy Johnson will conduct the tour and promise to have some surprises.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville boys fall to Bradford, Pa., in overtime; Allen wins 100th as B-R wins two-day Wolverine Scuffle
ALLEGANY — The Lions of Wellsville have seen plenty of tough competition throughout the opening stages of their Class B2 title defense thus far, this season. Two tournament title wins in their first four games, including a dominant performance in this year’s edition of the IAABO Tournament, as well as two more gritty wins against Bath-Haverling and Fillmore along the way, have set the stage for a 6-1 start entering their two-day tenure in the Swamp for the Joe DeCerbo IAABO Tournament at Allegany-Limestone.
wellsvillesun.com
MTS Operations Manager explains a tough situation and information beyond the headlines
I have been following your recent articles regarding Allegany County and Medical Transport Service, Inc. In last nights article it was reported, “As expected the board will approve to move another pile of money from American Rescue Funds Act stash into Medical Transport Services Inc. bank account. The full board is expected to pass that resolution for another $125,000 investment into MTS.”
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Sheriff Whitney wrapping up five decades of public service, social media reacts
“After over 49 years my last day to wear a uniform. Going to be a big change.”. One of the longest law enforcement careers in Allegany County history is ending this week. Lawman Rick Whitney of Bolivar leaves law enforcement after three terms as Allegany County Sheriff. Before he was...
How Spotlight PA uncovered the chaos in a tiny Pa. borough after the hiring of Tamir Rice’s killer
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town. Tioga borough made national headlines in early July and became known as the small town in Pennsylvania that hired the police officer who in 2014 shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice. The attention on Tioga quickly faded, but my work at Spotlight PA was just getting started. ...
wellsvillesun.com
Loucks drops 36 points in Scio Christmas Tournament to send hosts to finals
SCIO — Tis the season for Christmas Tournament action once again in Scio, as four more teams gathered to battle for top holiday honors, this time on the boys side of the pendulum on Wednesday. To lead off the return, the Rebels of Cuba-Rushford aimed to pick up where...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: Dream home in Alfred NY, must see gallery
Terra cotta, sunroom, insulated barn, whitetail country. 137 acres Beautiful Home with Garage, Workshop and Barn in Alfred NY. You’ll love the terra cotta roof, concrete blocks, and hardwood floors that bring old-world elegance to this home. Enjoy the sunroom with windows highlighting the tremendous views. The home has 1,908 sq. ft. of living space and boasts 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes a detached 1.5 car garage with a paint booth and workshop attached to a 30 x 50 pole barn fully insulated and heated. This professionally designed property is specifically designed as a whitetail deer sanctuary. $589,900.
wellsvillesun.com
Cold-case murders: The Ski Wing Murders
February 6, 1978 in Allegany, NY (Cattaraugus County):. On Sunday evening, February 5, 1978, in Allegany, NY, employees of the Wing Hollow Ski Resort, also known as Ski Wing, were busy preparing the slopes. Everything seemed normal on this bitterly frigid evening at the former Grosstal Ski Resort. The temperature dipped as low as nine degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
wellsvillesun.com
Cuba Police Department honors two longtime police officers
Dave Bentley retires after 44 years, Walt Mackney will be the next county Undersheriff. Statement from Cuba Police: During this holiday season, we could not be more grateful for the men and women of our department who are dedicated to serving this community. Officer Dave Bentley and Officer Walt Mackney are two of those men. Officer Bentley is retiring with 44 years of service and Officer Mackney is leaving our department to become the next Undersheriff of Allegany County. While it is difficult to say farewell, we are happy to celebrate with them and their long careers with us. Bentley was also presented with a retirement badge and ID from Chief Burch.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity, NY & PA State Trooper arrests
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo by NYS Trooper Ashley Stanley. Coudersport-based state police Thursday morning arrested Blaze David Harrison, 20, of Allegany stemming from an incident in Coudersport Borough. Troopers charged the man with felony criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Arraigned by Magisterial District Judge James Hawkins at 9:10 a.m., Harrison was remanded to Potter County Jail when he couldn’t post 10% of $5,000 cash bail. The judge ordered a preliminary hearing for January 5th at 10 a.m.
Akron Bugle
IRS announces tax relief for victims of severe winter storm in New York
WASHINGTON — Victims of severe winter storm beginning Dec. 23, 2022, now have until April 18, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments, the Internal Revenue Service announced today. Following the disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, individuals and households...
WHEC TV-10
Three arrested after chase across two counties
New York State Police say three people have been charged after a police chase from Rochester to Ontario County. Troopers say it started around 11:20 p.m. on Monroe Avenue near Interstate 490 when a person driving a stolen car refused to stop. They led troopers on a chase through the...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Donnie J. Bonham
Donnie J. Bonham is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Bonham failed to appear in Schuyler County Court for sentencing. Bonham was convicted of manufacturing methamphetamine. Bonham is 52 years old. Bonham has blonde hair and blue eyes. Bonham is 6’2″ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
Man indicted for assaulting worker at Arnot Ogden
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grand Jury for multiple charges following an incident in October 2022 where he’s said to have assaulted and choked a woman working at the facility. The indictment claims that Ioane L. Werner is being indicted on two counts of Assault in the […]
wesb.com
Homeless Man Charged in Olean Robbery
A Homeless man was charged after an Olean robbery Friday. Olean Police charged 48-year-old Angel J. Merced with felony second-degree robbery. Merced was held pending arraignment.
wellsvillesun.com
Family home destroyed by fire on Niles Hill Road in Wellsville; family escapes, pets may have died (video and photos)
A family home at 4372 Niles Hill Road was completely destroyed by a fire Wednesday night in Wellsville. There did not appear to be any injuries to the family or the firefighters at the scene, but fire officials said they believe animals did not get out in time. Firefighters were...
WHEC TV-10
Canandaigua man killed in crash
BRISTOL, N.Y. – A 54-year-old Canandaigua man was killed in a crash Thursday. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies say it happened on State Route 64 in Bristol. Deputies say Christopher Green, 54, was driving when his pickup crossed the center line and crashed in a ditch. He was pronounced...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Inmate Arrested After Fight at County Jail
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben County inmate was arrested following an investigation into a fight at the County jail. According to police, 28 year old Solomon Hill was arrested. Police say that Hill allegedly struck another inmate causing injury. Hill was charged with Assault and Assault while Confined in...
Comments / 0