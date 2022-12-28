Rita Adams Sick, 95, of Wellsville, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Hart Comfort House with her family at her side. Born November 26, 1927 in Mount Kisco, NY, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Eleanor (Hubbard) Adams. In Rita’s early childhood years, she and her family resided in Ridgefield, CT, where her father was employed as the head poultryman on the country estate of the Buckley family. In 1935, during the height of the Great Depression, her family moved to Genesee, PA and began dairy farming. The next decade of Rita’s life involved the endless hard work of life on a dairy farm initially without electricity or indoor plumbing, and later, all the sacrifices required for the American war effort during World War II. This life experience shaped her values of thrift, practicality, and a strong work ethic without complaint that endured for the remainder of her life. Rita graduated from the Genesee school in 1945 as valedictorian of her graduating class and went proudly off to Waynesburg College that fall at age 17. She received her Bachelors degree in 1949, graduating Magna Cum Laude. During the summers and school breaks she worked at the Chapman Burroughs store in Genesee to pay her own way through college. The summer following her college graduation, she lived with her aunt in New York City and worked as a hostess at the iconic Hotel New Yorker on 8 th Avenue, where she became a devoted, life- long fan of the New York Yankees.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO