Group Continues Rebuild of Historic Locomotive
Much has happened in the year 2022 concerning a project to rebuild an historic locomotive in the City of Corry. Will that momentum continue in 2023?. In October 2020, a few founding members of a group called “Corry R.A.I.L.S.” brought back parts of a Climax-A locomotive which they found in Alaska. The locomotive was manufactured in Corry in 1902. An effort to rebuild the locomotive began in early 2021. The multi-year project continues today. When completed, the locomotive would be the only Climax-A assembled and running on tracks. Carl Wassink is one of the founding members of Corry R.A.I.L.S. He is working hard to see the project through.
Transportation Arranged for Smock Bridge Pedestrians
Transportation has been arranged for pedestrians who wish to cross Smock Bridge while the sidewalk is closed, the City of Meadville announced Friday. CATA will provide transportation service for pedestrians who are looking to cross Smock Bridge in either direction at no cost starting Monday through the end of March.
Experts warn time is of the essence for water damage recovery
Experts from Erie Restoration and the Lafaro Insurance Agency said people should act fast when the first sign of water damage is spotted in their homes. The president of Erie Restoration said Erie County was hit hard during the snowstorm after encountering extremely low temperatures. As a result, he said people are encountering frozen water […]
Two men found dead in east Erie apartment
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A person has been taken into custody in Monroe County in connection with the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students in November. Porch Pirate theft recovery. As the holidays are shipping off for the season many folks suffering from the attacks of porch...
Nine Erie County Organizations Receive $524,268 in Funding from Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority
Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) has awarded $524,268 to nine Lead Asset organizations in Erie County. Lead Asset organizations work to extend the long-term impact of gaming revenue in Erie County. The following Erie organizations are considered Lead Assets and received funding:. Erie Art Museum: $41,206.83. Erie Arts &...
Edinboro’s Giant Eagle closes today, customers upset
Some are saying it’s the end of an era as an Edinboro grocery store closed its doors on Friday. It was the last day to shop at Edinboro’s Giant Eagle, and customers said they were unhappy about having to purchase groceries elsewhere. In 1985, a Giant Eagle location opened its doors in Edinboro, and back […]
Skiers & Snowboarders take Advantage of Warmer Weather at Peek’n Peak Resort
CLYMER, NY (Erie News Now) — Skiers and snowboarders packed local resorts, taking advantage of the warm weather before the snow melts. The slopes were full at Peek’n Peak in Clymer, New York on Thursday afternoon, with outdoor enthusiasts enjoying the weather. A stretch of cold, snowy days...
Molly Brannigan's Forced to Shut Down due to Flooding Caused by a Burst Pipe
A downtown Erie restaurant is closed Tuesday night and might be for a while after a burst pipe flooded the building. On a typical Christmas week, Molly's Brannigan's on State Street would be packed with people, family and friends enjoying dinner and a drink downtown. But on Monday, an upstairs...
Chautauqua County ready to assist Buffalo area with dig out
As the Buffalo area digs out from the "blizzard of the century", Chautauqua County is providing assistance to its neighbor to the north. County Executive P-J Wendel says several fire departments are ready to assist, including four members from the Forestville Fire Department's Rescue and ATV units. Wendel says he's been in touch with Erie County officials and is ready to assist if needed...
Christmas Tree Pickup to Start in City of Meadville
Tri-County will start its Christmas tree pickup in the City of Meadville on Monday, Jan. 9, according to city officials. Trees should be placed at the curb with the trash on regular pick-up days. They will not be collected if buried in snow or frozen down. If the tree is...
Community Members Gather Donations for Girard-Area Families Devastated by Fires
Three families in western Erie County lost everything in house fires over the last week. But the community is stepping in to help, making sure the families don't go without during the Christmas season. Geraldine Hammond is among dozens of people who raced to the rescue this week, leaving donations...
Cold air eases, as Winter goes on vacation
ERIE, PA – So far the month of December has been colder than normal for Erie and the entire region in general. The average temperature is running about 3 degrees below normal. This is largely due to the Arctic outbreak that we had over the Christmas Holiday. Here’s a look at days in December that have been above normal and below normal as well.
Madison Rose Johnson
Madison Rose Johnson, age 15, of Cochranton, passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2022. She was born on December 31, 2006, at UPMC Northwest, the daughter of the Kevin R. and Holly L. (Deeter) Johnson. Maddie was an avid dairy showman in many show rings, in PA, NY, and MD.
Police respond to vehicle on Route 6
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that involved a commercial tanker on Route 6 on Dec. 28. PennDOT announced that Route 6 in Erie County is closed from the intersection with Old Valley Road in Union Township through the intersection with Vincent Road in LeBeouf Township. PennDOT has recommended drivers utilize Flatts Road and […]
Missing Crawford County Woman Found Dead
CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County woman who was reported missing earlier this week was found deceased. According a published article on Erie News Now, 41-year-old Kelli Marie Mead, of Conneautville Borough, was found dead around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, in Beaver Township, Crawford County.
Cold case: Police continue search for missing Erie County man
ERIE COUNTY, Pa. — A $5,000 reward has been announced for information regarding the disappearance of an Erie County man, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. The North East Police Department continues its search for Timothy Green from 57 West Main Street in North East. Green's home burnt down on...
Erie firefighters find ways to deal with extreme elements
Anyone who can work outside has to be aware of what exposure to the elements can do to human skin. That’s even true for firefighters, who deal with the dual dangers of heat from the fire and the cold from the elements. Deputy Chief Jeff Carroll told WJET that firefighters must also deal with the […]
Most of Presque Isle re-opens, rangers warn of winter hazards
After brutal winter weather forced officials to shut down Presque Isle State Park, it’s now mostly open. However, park rangers are telling folks to still be safe because there are still dangerous winter weather hazards you need to know about. Most of Presque Isle State Park is back open, but from Beach 11 to the […]
Local Bars & Venues Prepare for New Year's Eve
From State Street to the Bayfront, local bars, restaurants, and venues are doing their last minute preparations for their New Year's Eve parties. Some restaurants have been booked for over a week with reservations. "We've been sold out for about a week and a half now," said Shawn McCall, owner...
PSP searching for missing Crawford County woman
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is searching for a missing Crawford County woman. Kelli Marie Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough was last seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. Mead is described as white with blonde hair, blue eyes and eyeglasses. She […]
