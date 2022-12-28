ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyertown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Five Boyertown Non-Profit Groups Win Local Grants

READING PA – Five Boyertown area non-profit organizations, collectively involved in promoting local history, the arts, and sports, were named during December (2022) as recipients of more than $41,000 distributed from the Boyertown Area Charitable Program. Named as grant winners were the Boyertown Area Historical Society, Boyertown Midget Baseball...
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Four Newest Pottstown Graduates Receive Diplomas

CELEBRATING THEIR GRADUATIONS – Four new graduates (at top and below) of Pottstown High School – Yahire Brown, Julian Fuentes, Mercedez Roye, and Steven Warren III – celebrated their accomplishments this month during commencement exercises held at the Pottstown School District’s Beech Street Learning Studio. The four are the newest among a group of 43 individuals to receive diplomas during five years of the studio’s operation, the district reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). It offers “flexible blended learning options” to provide extra educational help that enables students to meet state graduation requirements. District Director of Student Services Dr. LaTanya White-Springfield said studio staff members work “individually with students” to help meet the needs of each. She congratulated the graduates for their “commitment to build a successful future.”
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
DELCO.Today

In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive

Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Big state dollars for Bucks

Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline

Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Promotes Change to ReadyMontco Alerts

POTTSTOWN PA – An automated message was sent to Pottstown area home owners’ phones Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022) afternoon, reminding them the borough will begin using Montgomery County’s “ReadyMontco” alert system Jan. 1. It’s expected to improve the municipality’s ability to transmit emergency notices to constituents.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Washington Examiner

Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?

The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy