Formerly-Foreclosed Shopping Mall That Includes a Chick-fil-A and Outback Steakhouse Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergMontgomeryville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ReadingTed RiversReading, PA
Koziar’s Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaBernville, PA
Five Boyertown Non-Profit Groups Win Local Grants
READING PA – Five Boyertown area non-profit organizations, collectively involved in promoting local history, the arts, and sports, were named during December (2022) as recipients of more than $41,000 distributed from the Boyertown Area Charitable Program. Named as grant winners were the Boyertown Area Historical Society, Boyertown Midget Baseball...
Four Newest Pottstown Graduates Receive Diplomas
CELEBRATING THEIR GRADUATIONS – Four new graduates (at top and below) of Pottstown High School – Yahire Brown, Julian Fuentes, Mercedez Roye, and Steven Warren III – celebrated their accomplishments this month during commencement exercises held at the Pottstown School District’s Beech Street Learning Studio. The four are the newest among a group of 43 individuals to receive diplomas during five years of the studio’s operation, the district reported Thursday (Dec. 29, 2022). It offers “flexible blended learning options” to provide extra educational help that enables students to meet state graduation requirements. District Director of Student Services Dr. LaTanya White-Springfield said studio staff members work “individually with students” to help meet the needs of each. She congratulated the graduates for their “commitment to build a successful future.”
These 11 Montgomery County Zip Codes Are Among the 50 Wealthiest in Greater Philadelphia
The Korman House Fort Washington. Fort Washington is one of the eleven wealthiest communities in Montgomery County. Here are the eleven wealthiest communities by zip code in Montgomery County for communities with greater than 2,000 people, as compiled by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. The chart shows how these...
New transitional housing for women opens in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — For the past five years, Jen Robinson of Lehighton has been homeless, moving around from place to place. That is until she landed at Peaceful Knights, a new women's transitional living shelter on 1st Street. "I've been sleeping on couches and bed hoping and being in...
PennDOT 2022 Milestones Include Three Local Projects
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – The beginning of a significant highway change in Upper Salford Township, and the completion of much-needed bridge replacements in Pottstown Borough and New Hanover Township, made the “started” and “finished” lists of 2022 milestones highlighted this month by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Churches at odds with Pottstown officials over how best to serve the needy
It's a balancing act many municipalities have experienced: revitalizing their neighborhoods while balancing the need to serve the poor and homeless.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
Pa. taps 10 Lehigh Valley police departments to get $11M for new programs
Ten Lehigh Valley police departments will get more than $11 million as part of two new programs launched this year by the state to support local law enforcement. One program would also seek to curb gun violence in local communities, Gov. Tom Wolf said in a prepared statement. The new...
Local Bethlehem Restaurant Owner Acquires Hellertown Diner
HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Zonia Sibri-Quinde of Bethlehem recently purchased the Hellertown Diner at 29 Main Street. This is the second restaurant for Sibri-Quinde, who opened Sibri’s Restaurant at 147 E. Broad Street in Bethlehem in 2018. Jeffrey Barber of Lehigh Financial Group LLC in Allentown arranged an SBA loan...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
In 2018, 3 Delco ‘Angels on Earth’ Kept Girl’s Wish Alive
Three Delaware County men helped keep alive a wish made by a little girl who wanted to cheer up hospitalized children, writes Rose Quinn for the Delaware County News Network. Ridley Township Detective Gerard Scanlan Jr., Jeff Tyler of Tyler Transport Solutions in Chester Heights, and Dan Emmerson of Ridley Township continued the legacy of five-year-old Jillian Paige Massey. She died after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Bethlehem: 7 Best Places To Visit In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Bethlehem Pennsylvania. Bethlehem is the sixth-largest city in the United States. It is located in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and is a good starting point for exploring the region. Known as the “Christmas City”, Bethlehem is an ideal place to spend the holidays.
Big state dollars for Bucks
Democratic lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. • $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY Inc. for...
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
Pottstown Promotes Change to ReadyMontco Alerts
POTTSTOWN PA – An automated message was sent to Pottstown area home owners’ phones Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2022) afternoon, reminding them the borough will begin using Montgomery County’s “ReadyMontco” alert system Jan. 1. It’s expected to improve the municipality’s ability to transmit emergency notices to constituents.
Here are the First Sketches of a New Luxury Development Planned for Newtown Township
A new luxury apartment complex is set to be built in a popular Bucks County township, and sketches of the project have just been released. Jeff Werner wrote about the new development for the Newtown, PA Patch. KRE Group and DeLuca Homes recently appeared before Newtown Township’s planning commission to...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
Is Philadelphia trying to suppress recycling?
The other day, I embraced my inner environmentalist and tried to get my mother a free recycling bin issued by Philadelphia's Department of Streets. I figured it would be easy since there wasn't any cost. I planned to show up, get the bin, and drive back to my mother's house. However, when I tried to get one, I was stopped by multiple city workers and yelled at like I was trying to steal the Declaration of Independence.
Family-run men's shop serving North Philly community for nearly 7 decades
If you want to look sharp, take David Rosenblum's fashion advice. He's been fitting men for dress clothes for decades at Leo's Apparel in North Philadelphia.
