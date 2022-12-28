Winter storm death toll rises to 34 in Buffalo, New York, area as crews clear snow-covered roads and go door-to-door with food

National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for storm victims. With the power out in her home and emergency responders unable to answer calls amid the blizzard, Parker said, he and his stepbrother drove through the snow Saturday to rescue her themselves. She collapsed as they led her to a car, he said. “She’s like, ‘I can’t go no further.’ I’m begging her, ‘Mom, just stand up.’ She fell in my arms and never spoke another word."

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO