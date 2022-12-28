Read full article on original website
technologynetworks.com
Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Associated With Decreased Risk of Bleeding Stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain.
scitechdaily.com
What Is the Best Blood Thinner for Minimizing Bleeding Risk?
In a recent study led by University College London (UCL) researchers, a large-scale comparison of direct oral anticoagulants (blood thinners) commonly recommended for irregular heartbeats has revealed the medication with the lowest risk of bleeding. According to the study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, apixaban, one of...
aao.org
Doxycycline shows efficacy in improving symptoms of thyroid-associated orbitopathy
Review of: Doxycycline vs placebo at 12 weeks in patients with mild thyroid-associated ophthalmopathy: A randomized clinical trial. Pan Y, Chen Y-X, Zhang J, et al. JAMA Ophthalmology, November 2022. Short-term outcomes of doxycycline vs placebo for mild thyroid-associated orbitopathy (TAO) were assessed in a prospective, randomized, double-masked, parallel-group trial...
physiciansweekly.com
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Raises Risk for Periodontitis
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) have an increased risk for periodontitis development, according to a study published online Nov. 19 in Biomedicines. Xin Li, from China Medical University in Taichung, Taiwan, and colleagues conducted a retrospective cohort study to examine the...
Medical News Today
What is the safest blood thinner for AFib?
Several blood thinners are available to prevent stroke in people with atrial fibrillation (AFib). The safest blood thinner for a person depends on their medical conditions and overall health. One of the main focuses of AFib treatment is to reduce the likelihood of stroke by preventing the formation of blood...
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation and Strokes: What's the Risk if You Take Eliquis?
Eliquis is an anticoagulant medication that lowers the risk of dangerous blood clots forming in your heart due to atrial fibrillation (AFib). AFib is the most common arrhythmia and a major risk factor for stroke, especially among older adults. AFib is a heart rhythm disturbance characterized by chaotic and unpredictable...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Skin Patch Predicts Heart Attack and Strokes
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Did you know, one in five heart attacks is silent? That means the damage is done, but the person is not even aware they had one. That's why being able to predict changes in your heart, organs, and arteries is vital to preventing the worst from happening. Now, the first-ever wearable patch may be able to predict cardiovascular problems earlier than ever before.
tctmd.com
The Biggest News of 2022: TCTMD’s Top 10
1. Lauren Gray Gilstrap, Heart Failure and Transplant Expert, Dies at 38. An obituary, even for an outstanding clinician, educator, and scientist, should not have gotten the clicks this one did, but Lauren Gray Gilstrap’s untimely death brought more than an outpouring of grief and tributes. The family did not publicly release her cause of the death, and we at TCTMD respected their wishes. That didn’t stop a surge of conspiracy theorists and antivaxxers from linking to this story with some truly callous speculation. Our hearts go out to her family, who lost a wife, mother, and sister, as well as her many colleagues and friends who are no doubt tired of reminding us: humans continue to die in the same tragic ways they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.
scitechdaily.com
Longer-Lasting Benefits – A More Effective Treatment for a Common Heart Condition
Early treatment with catheter cryoablation can stop the progression of a disease and lower the chance of severe health risks. A nationwide study headed by the University of British Columbia researchers at the Centre for Cardiovascular Innovation sheds light on how to treat atrial fibrillation (AF), a common heart rhythm problem linked to an increased risk of stroke and heart failure.
Healthline
Cholesterol-Lowering Statins May Reduce Risk of Common Type of Stroke
High cholesterol is a risk factor for many serious conditions such as heart disease. Many people manage their cholesterol with a class of prescription drugs called statins. A new study reviews whether statins may reduce the risk of certain kinds of stroke. Someone in the United States has a stroke...
Statins lower risk of deadliest bleeding stroke, study says
A new study finds statins not only lower a person's risk of stroke due to a blood clot, but can also lower the risk of the deadliest kind of stroke, an intracerebral hemorrhage or bleeding stroke.
scitechdaily.com
31% Lower Risk of Death: A Safer and More Effective Drug for Treating the Most Serious Type of Heart Attacks
Bivalirudin was discovered to be both safer and more effective than heparin in the treatment of heart attack patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. Recent research indicates that bivalirudin is a safer and more effective anticoagulant than heparin for treating patients with the most severe kind of heart attack who undergo urgent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), with a 31% reduction in the risk of mortality or major bleeding.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin for Atrial Fibrillation?
Metformin, the most popular blood sugar-lowering medicine in the world, seems to be turning out to be the Swiss Army knife of medications. In recent years, there have been reports that metformin appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, that it can help in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and that it might lower the risk of death from COVID-19 in people with type 2 diabetes. Now, a new study has determined that metformin might serve as a treatment for atrial fibrillation (AF, an irregular or rapid heartbeat).
ajmc.com
Top 5 Most-Read Parkinson Disease Articles of 2022
The top 5 most-read articles in Parkinson disease for 2022 reviewed interventions for nonmotor symptoms, the health-related impact of exercise and diet, and more. Actionable steps to address dramatic increases in Parkinson disease (PD) incidence, as well as interventions for the management of disease burden were some of the topics covered in the top 5 most-viewed PD articles published on AJMC.com.
tctmd.com
Conversations in Cardiology: ISCHEMIA’s Lasting Fallout
Morton Kern, MD, of VA Long Beach Healthcare System and University of California, Irvine, often engages his colleagues via email in brief, informal dialogue on clinically relevant topics in interventional cardiology. With permission from the participants, TCTMD presents their conversations for the benefit of the cardiology community. Your feedback is...
scitechdaily.com
Revolutionary MRI Technology Uncovers Stunning Brain Changes in Migraine Sufferers
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study were presented recently at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). “In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there are significant...
2minutemedicine.com
Diabetes is a risk factor for high platelet reactivity post percutaneous coronary intervention
1. In patients with diabetes mellitus who are on therapy with clopidogrel following percutaneous coronary intervention, high platelet reactivity was more frequent compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 2. Patients with diabetes mellitus had an increased risk of major adverse cardiac events compared to those without diabetes mellitus. 3. Patients...
tctmd.com
Lasers a Valuable Tool to Retrieve Embedded IVC Filters: Multicenter Study
Excimer laser sheaths can safely and successfully allow chronic indwelling inferior vena cava (IVC) filters to be retrieved, a retrospective study shows. Results were similar no matter whether the procedures were done at a high-volume, experienced center or at less-experienced hospitals. The newly published data, taken from seven US sites...
tctmd.com
Top Coronary Artery Disease News of 2022
Top coronary news stories in 2022 ran the gamut from interventional strategies to pharmacologic studies, as well as improvements in vascular access and STEMI care. The best approach to treating left main CAD continues to be debated: In April, a viewpoint in the European Heart Journal made the case that PCI (26 Down) and CABG (60 Across) should be viewed as “complementary” rather than “competitively” when it comes to left main CAD.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Popular probiotics: The latest on Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria
An overview of the latest Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria research. Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria are the most well-known genera of probiotic organisms that normally occur in the human gastrointestinal and genitourinary tracts. Many of the individual species for these two probiotic genera play important roles in promoting good health. These probiotics are also used therapeutically for the purpose of recolonizing the gut where they may have been depleted for one reason or another (e.g., antibiotic therapy, poor diet, etc.).
