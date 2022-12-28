1. Lauren Gray Gilstrap, Heart Failure and Transplant Expert, Dies at 38. An obituary, even for an outstanding clinician, educator, and scientist, should not have gotten the clicks this one did, but Lauren Gray Gilstrap’s untimely death brought more than an outpouring of grief and tributes. The family did not publicly release her cause of the death, and we at TCTMD respected their wishes. That didn’t stop a surge of conspiracy theorists and antivaxxers from linking to this story with some truly callous speculation. Our hearts go out to her family, who lost a wife, mother, and sister, as well as her many colleagues and friends who are no doubt tired of reminding us: humans continue to die in the same tragic ways they did before anyone had ever heard of COVID-19.

