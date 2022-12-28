Read full article on original website
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
Good behavior bills could mean shorter sentences in Michigan
A pair of bills introduced in the State House would allow the Michigan Department of Corrections to shave time off of prisoners' sentences for good behavior.
Kalamazoo schools operations chief accused of ‘gross negligence,’ bad judgment in investigative report
KALAMAZOO, MI -- During his 18 months as assistant superintendent of operations for Kalamazoo Public Schools, Jim English took actions “akin to gross negligence” and raised “grave doubts as to his judgment,” said the investigative report that led to English’s dismissal this week. The KPS...
Better Business Bureau Talks Top Scams of 2022
The Better Business Bureau has the top scams of 2022 in Western Michigan. These scams are ranked based on the number of BBB scam tracker entries and impact on consumers. The top scam in our area was online purchase scams. This is the second year in a row online purchase scams topped the list in our area. Many of these online scams reportedly started on social media.
Detroit News
Local health officials to seek changes to law that underpinned pandemic powers
Nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health officials plan to lobby the new Democratic-led Legislature to approve changes to the public health code clarifying their powers. The Michigan Association for Local Public Health said it doesn't plan to seek an expansion or decrease of its...
Detroit News
Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids
The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
Whitmer adds veteran Democratic lawmaker, former deputy AG to executive team
The former firebrand of the Michigan Senate and the lead deputy attorney general who helped ensure Michiganders had the right to an abortion after the reversal of Roe v. Wade are joining Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive team. Curtis Hertel Jr. is Whitmer's new director of legislative affairs while Christina Grossi is her...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
WNEM
Inflation Reduction Act to lower cost of health care, prescriptions
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, including a $35 cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare. According to Peters and Stabenow, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Detroit News
Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees
Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge
Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
WILX-TV
Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a scheme to kidnap the Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of...
Detroit News
Michigan Supreme Court overturns murder conviction of woman who claimed 'duress'
Michigan's highest court has overturned the second-degree murder conviction of a St. Clair woman who is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence in connection with a deadly car accident she caused while fleeing police in a Chevy Camaro in 2018. In a 4-3 decision, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Thursday...
Michigan flu cases still on the rise
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
Jan. 6 committee cast Michigan in major role as Trump sought to overturn election
Michigan and the conspiracy theories birthed in the state are played a major role in a 845-page report from the U.S. House Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The committee, wrapping up its work, has begun publishing transcripts from the hundreds of witnesses interviewed to produce...
Nessel: Denied prepay program would’ve cost DTE customers $13M
The Michigan Public Service Commission denied the company's request to instill a prepay program, as well as rescinding some customer protections.
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
Detroit News
Second Whitmer kidnap plot ringleader sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
Grand Rapids — The second of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 19.6 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the longest sentence of anyone involved in the plot to date. But the...
Comments / 3