Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
9&10 News

Better Business Bureau Talks Top Scams of 2022

The Better Business Bureau has the top scams of 2022 in Western Michigan. These scams are ranked based on the number of BBB scam tracker entries and impact on consumers. The top scam in our area was online purchase scams. This is the second year in a row online purchase scams topped the list in our area. Many of these online scams reportedly started on social media.
Detroit News

Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids

The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
WNEM

Inflation Reduction Act to lower cost of health care, prescriptions

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced that several Inflation Reduction Act provisions will go into effect on Jan. 1, including a $35 cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare. According to Peters and Stabenow, the Inflation Reduction Act will lower the cost of health...
Detroit News

Right-to-work repeal would skip Michigan teachers, public sector employees

Ten years after the GOP-led Legislature passed landmark right-to-work legislation, unions across the state are on the verge of seeing the controversial policy reversed under the new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate. But broad swaths of union workers wouldn't see the same changes as private sector union workers...
The Grand Rapids Press

Flu levels are high as Michigan prepares for post-holiday surge

Influenza and flu-like illnesses continue to trend up in Michigan as the state gets set to flip the calendar into 2023. Michigan’s flu levels were considered “high” for the second consecutive week when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its weekly update Friday, Dec. 30. Most of the nation is experiencing high or “very high” levels, with only eight states reporting “moderate,” “low,” or “minimal” levels.
WILX-TV

Architect of plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer gets prison sentence

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a scheme to kidnap the Michigan governor is sentenced to more than 19 years in prison. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story follows:. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors are recommending a life prison sentence for a co-leader of...
WLNS

Michigan flu cases still on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of flu-like illnesses being reported at health care providers around the state is still increasing. In fact, Michigan now ranks as one of the nationwide hotspots. There were almost 4,000 patient visits to providers that had flu-like symptoms for the week of Dec. 17, and that number continues an […]
Detroit News

Second Whitmer kidnap plot ringleader sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison

Grand Rapids — The second of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 19.6 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the longest sentence of anyone involved in the plot to date. But the...

