Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
greenvillejournal.com
Community rewind: Growth continues to inspire, challenge development
With ongoing turbulence in the global and national economies throughout 2022, Greenville has not been immune to uncertainty but has shown a reassuring resiliency across a range of sectors. South Carolina and the Upstate in particular were virtually at full employment most of the year, with companies, families and individuals...
greenvillejournal.com
2022 City of Greenville rewind
For many in the city, both young and old alike, the opening of Unity Park, a project decades in the making, was the biggest story in 2022. But that’s just the start of the story. With the park’s Thomas and Vivian Wong Honor Tower now on the horizon, it was a year when long-held plans finally came to fruition. The city also improved traffic, grappled with development in the village of West Greenville and made affordable housing a higher priority.
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
greenvillejournal.com
Digital rewind: The top 5 stories of 2022
The end of the year presents an opportunity to look at the stories that impact the community on the digital front. From potentially killer snakes to massive mansions on the lake, here are the top five stories from 2022 that caught the attention of our online readers, based on the number of page views.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
gsabusiness.com
Why Greer is an up-and-coming wedding destination
Greer is not only a destination for wedding planning services and venues, but a few new bridal businesses are also popping up downtown. A fresh, new bridal boutique quietly opened in downtown Greer on Dec. 15 and is a dream come true for a mother-daughter duo. Real estate attorney of...
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Greenville Grand Bohemian celebrates nature in style
The Grand Bohemian Lodge in Greenville, South Carolina, has the look and feel of a lodge from a bygone era but one that celebrates art and nature in sophisticated style. Opened in August after three years of construction, the Grand Bohemian is a feast for the eyes for those with an appreciation of inventive design uses of wood, stone, bark, rock, and other natural elements.
gsabizwire.com
Foot Solutions Greenville Earns Facility Accreditation From The American Board For Certification
Foot Solutions Greenville in Greenville, SC has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization that has been providing facility accreditation since 1948. ABC’s evaluation of Foot Solutions Greenville includes a thorough review of the physical facility and quality...
golaurens.com
Rolling S Golf Club closing its doors for good on Saturday
After 61 years of hosting golfers from around the region, Rolling S Golf Club in Waterloo will close its doors for good on Saturday, December 31. Ownership recently posted a message on their Facebook page and their website saying that the club will be permanently closing. On their website, they said that current economic conditions forced the closing.
FOX Carolina
Chipotle in Greer opens Friday
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in Greer on Friday. The restaurant, located in the 1100 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard, will have a “Chipotlane” where customers can pick up digital orders without having to go inside. Greer’s Chipotle will be open every...
ourstate.com
Sparks of Inspiration at the Omni Grove Park Inn
When I stare into a fireplace, I’m powerfully moved to say something profound. The gentle rhapsody of the flames — the flickering orange glow, the crackling wood, the rising sparks — seems to provide the perfect backdrop for a statement that expresses a central truth about the human condition. Perhaps I could say, “Every book is a quotation.” As my companions look up in approval, I could go on: “Every house is a quotation out of all forests, and mines, and stone quarries.” Nodding my head sagaciously, I could continue: “And every man is a quotation from all his ancestors.”
greenvillejournal.com
Food and drink rewind
It was a year of big appetites in Greenville. With the growing array of delicious creations from our city’s impressive line of chefs, the local culinary scene has never been stronger. Local artisans received acclaim at home and beyond, while a spotlight was shone ever brighter on the diversity and vibrancy of farms and produce suppliers around the county. Even as staffing issues remained a concern and a local legend was bid farewell, it was a good year for satisfying appetites big and small.
wspa.com
Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport
Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
avlwatchdog.org
Year in Review: ‘Rigged from the Beginning’
Editor’s Note: As 2022 comes to a close, Asheville Watchdog staffers take you back and inside their most memorable stories and news events of the year. The document behind this story in March, that the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office had “great concerns” that the Mission-HCA deal was “rigged from the beginning,” was buried in an avalanche of more than 17,000 files Asheville Watchdog obtained under a public records request.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg serves homeless through cold Christmas weekend
FOX Carolina spoke with Denise Johnson who says her life was forever changed when she lost her father in a DUI crash. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Children's Museum's noon NYE party, Little Gym NYE party, Dave and Buster's NYE evet and L8S8 roller sports skate. New Year's...
