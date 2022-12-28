ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now

On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week

The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Kevin Warren Would Make Perfect Sense to Be Bears' Next President

Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears' next president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team's next president and CEO, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that the Bears had interviewed Warren and consider him a "strong candidate."
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News

Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pro Football Focus Mock, CBS, PFN

Bears mock draft roundup 4.0: PFF mock, CBS, PFN originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears lost the Bills on Christmas Eve, the Houston Texans surprisingly defeated divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on the road. With that win, the Bears moved to 0.5 games within overtaking the first overall pick in the draft over the Texans.
The Hidden Benefits of Bears Starting Three Rookie Cornerbacks

The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game

Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
