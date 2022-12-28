Read full article on original website
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out for GB, 2 Out in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
ABC7 Chicago
Stranded in Chicago after Southwest flight canceled, WI basketball team gets creative to get to FL
CHICAGO -- With 70% of Southwest Airlines flights canceled Monday, including a flight that was supposed to take a Wisconsin high school's boys basketball team to Florida for a holiday tournament, the Spartans had to get creative. It ended up being a whirlwind two-day commute to the sunshine state for...
Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday
The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB
Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Yardbarker
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
DeMar DeRozan, Grayson Allen, Zach LaVine React to Bulls-Bucks Dust-Up
DeRozan, Allen, LaVine react to Bulls-Bucks dust-up originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It wouldn't be a matchup between the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks without tensions centered on Grayson Allen. Allen, of course, is reviled by Bulls fans for the flagrant foul that broke Alex Caruso's wrist during a...
Kevin Warren Would Make Perfect Sense to Be Bears' Next President
Warren would make perfect sense to be Bears' next president originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have interviewed Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to be the team's next president and CEO, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that the Bears had interviewed Warren and consider him a "strong candidate."
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: Patriots QB Mac Jones probably got fed up with Bengals DB Eli Apple
Travis Kelce thought Mac Jones dove at Eli Apple's knees in frustration. Jason Kelce said Jones' hit was dirty, but he's seen worse from the Pats' QB.
Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Drew Brees News
Drew Brees' first foray into coaching is set to come with his alma mater Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his presence there also creates a conflict of interest for gamblers. According to ESPN, officials in the state of New Jersey have ordered sports books to halt betting on the...
Bears Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: Pro Football Focus Mock, CBS, PFN
Bears mock draft roundup 4.0: PFF mock, CBS, PFN originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After the Bears lost the Bills on Christmas Eve, the Houston Texans surprisingly defeated divisional opponent Tennessee Titans on the road. With that win, the Bears moved to 0.5 games within overtaking the first overall pick in the draft over the Texans.
The Hidden Benefits of Bears Starting Three Rookie Cornerbacks
The hidden benefits of Bears starting three rookie CBs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will definitely miss both Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor over the last two weeks of the season. Losing two of three starting cornerbacks is never a good thing, and the team has made it clear they wish each of those guys was healthy and able to play. However, the Bears also see a silver lining to their typically unenviable position. The unfortunate injuries have given an opportunity for the Bears to field three rookie cornerbacks to finish the year, and given those rookies an opportunity to prove themselves on gameday.
Noteworthy Name Reportedly Emerges As Frontrunner For Chicago Bears President
As the Chicago Bears wind down a season to forget, the team is looking toward the future. That includes improving performance on the field and adding stability in the boardroom. The Bears have sought a new President and CEO after Ted Phillips announced in September he'd resign from his post. ...
Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash
Buccaneers' Blaine Gabbert helps save family in helicopter crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper. Gabbert, who happened to...
NFL Fans Are Loving This Classy Move From The Buffalo Bills On Thursday
Western New York has been hammered by winter storms this week. A historic blizzard has tragically taken the lives of at least 39 Erie County, New York residents and led to a nearly week-long driving ban in the city of Buffalo. In response to the devastating situation, the Buffalo Bills ...
Bears Injury Report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair Healthy for Lions Game
Bears injury report: Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair healthy originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got closer to full health ahead of this weekend’s game against the Detroit Lions. Neither Teven Jenkins nor Cody Whitehair has an injury designation after each man missed the Bills game. Jenkins was sidelined due to a scary-looking neck injury that required a trip to the hospital, while Whitehair suffered a knee injury. That forced the Bears to insert swing guard Michael Schofield in at right guard. At left guard the team went with a rotation between Larry Borom and Dieter Eiselen. Without two of their starters in the middle of the offensive line, the Bears had one of their worst games of the year rushing the ball. As a team, they were limited to 2.8 YPC and Justin Fields was held to only 11 rushing yards on seven carries.
Bills' Mitch Morse clears concussion protocol ahead of Bengals matchup
The Buffalo Bills are on track to have Mitch Morse back in their lineup for their huge upcoming matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4). Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said via video conference on Thursday that the center has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol. In Week 15 against the...
