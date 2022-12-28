ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time is up for Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders? He’ll sit the next two games

By Anthony Galaviz
 2 days ago

Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders could be coming to an end.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Carr will not play in the NFL team’s final two games, against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

If Carr were to get injured in the final two games, then his $33 million contract and $7.5 million in 2024 would be guaranteed. The Raiders have a decision to make to keep Carr by Feb. 10 before his contract is guaranteed.

Cutting Carr will cost the Raiders $5.5 million in dead money, according to Over The Cap .

It will be the first time in his career that Carr will miss a game not for an injury. He’s missed four games since he was selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

Backup Jarrett Stidham will get the start against the 49ers.

“None of us are happy where we’re at,” McDaniels said in an update on Wednesday. “We think it’s an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn’t had much time to play. Talking to Derek, who was great. He understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation. Very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys have worked together hand-in-hand all year. He’ll do anything he can to help them. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Since Nov. 27, Carr has passed for 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He threw 137 yards with no touchdowns in a 17-16 loss to the injury-depleted Los Angeles Rams that put the Raiders’ playoff hopes in jeopardy.

In the past four games, Carr’s completion percentage was 53% or below.

Next up for the Raiders’ brass is to decide is whether to release or trade Carr, who has a no-trade clause.

The Bee will take a look at that when the season ends.

For now, Carr’s tenure with the Raiders could be ending.

McDaniels said Wednesday’s decision is not a “finality to today.”

“We’re all accountable to where we’re at,” he said. “There’s a lot of evaluating that is going to take place here once this season is over, in terms of how we make the most progress and makes the most sense for everybody and how we move forward. We hope we were in a different scenario that we are currently in. It’s just a decision that we thought would be an opportunity for us to see what we have in (Stidham) and how we do forward. We’ll see. There’s a lot to be sorted once this season is over.”

