ON THE GO: Chippewa Co. Launches Winter Challenge
If you’re already getting your groove on outdoors this winter – or looking for a reason to do so – you could earn prizes from Chippewa County for doing it. Chippewa County has launched its first-ever On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge in hopes of encouraging locals to explore outdoor fun in the area.
UWEC Professor and Students Collaborate with Children’s Museum to Create Sensory Room
The new Eau Claire Children’s Museum is slated to open in early January, and with it comes a fully equipped sensory room created to give kids (and adults) a place to regulate themselves if they become overstimulated. This room was designed by Dr. Kirstin Rossi, a UW-Eau Claire Special Education and Inclusive Practices Professor, and a few of her students.
HISTORIC MERGER: C.V. Museum, Logging Museum Become One Entity Dec. 31
The two museums located in Eau Claire’s Carson Park are officially becoming one entity. The Chippewa Valley Museum recently announced that its members have agreed via an in-person vote to move ahead with previously announced plans to merge with the Wisconsin Logging Museum, their next-door neighbor. The museums had...
What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve? Here’s What’s Happening in the Valley
If you and your old acquaintances are hoping to get together to give 2022 a good send off and greet 2023 with a bang, here are the events and activities going on in the Chippewa Valley for New Year’s Eve – from family-friendly parties and balloon drops to music ranging from rock to funk to big band. Happy New Year!
Three (Movie) Things We Love Right Now | Dec. 29, 2022
BLACK KETTLE TEA SHOPPE AND BOOTIQUE JUST OPENED THIS FALL in downtown Eau Claire (217 Barstow St.) but it hasn’t stopped rolling out new goodies yet, including a cool monthly event it now hosts: Ghouls Night Out. On the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm, the local tea shop hosts free spooky movie screenings for the public! Popcorn, candy, and of course, tea (for purchase) is available for folks to gobble down and sip on during the movie. Its first Ghouls Night Out was in November and featured A Nightmare Before Christmas. Keep up the shop online to find out what movie will be shown for free next.
It’s Merry Mulch Time: City Will Take Your Christmas Tree, Brush
Are you procrastinating about taking down your Christmas tree? Or are you wondering what to do with all those branches that fell during the recent winter storm? You’re in luck: The City of Eau Claire’s Green Waste Facility will be open through Tuesday, Jan. 31, as part of the annual Merry Mulch tree recycling program.
