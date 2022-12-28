BLACK KETTLE TEA SHOPPE AND BOOTIQUE JUST OPENED THIS FALL in downtown Eau Claire (217 Barstow St.) but it hasn’t stopped rolling out new goodies yet, including a cool monthly event it now hosts: Ghouls Night Out. On the first Thursday of each month at 6:30 pm, the local tea shop hosts free spooky movie screenings for the public! Popcorn, candy, and of course, tea (for purchase) is available for folks to gobble down and sip on during the movie. Its first Ghouls Night Out was in November and featured A Nightmare Before Christmas. Keep up the shop online to find out what movie will be shown for free next.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO