California State

What to do with Arlington Cemetery's Confederate Memorial

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 108 years, a massive bronze statue hailing the glory of the South has stood sentry over Confederate war dead buried in Arlington National Cemetery. Soon it will be dismantled on orders from the Pentagon, but then planners will face a quandary: what to do with a disgraced monument that some say may still have a historical lesson to impart.
‘I’ll be crashing on someone’s couch till I get paid’: life as the first Gen Z congressman

When we last visited 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost in September he was campaigning to become the first Gen Z member of the US Congress, and driving Uber shifts to make ends meet in the meantime. In early November he defeated his Republican rival, Calvin Wimbish, by a considerable margin, winning 59% of the vote in Florida’s 10th congressional district, which includes Orlando and many of its surrounding theme parks.
Inside the new middle school math crisis

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - It was a Thursday morning in November, a few minutes into Ruby Voss's and Amber Benson's eighth-grade math class at Northside Middle School just outside Roanoke, a city of roughly 100,000 in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Thursdays are spent in review in preparation for tests each...
House panel releases Trump tax returns in another setback for former president

The House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released Donald Trump's tax returns, dealing yet another setback to the former president and 2024 White House candidate as he faces multiple federal and state investigations. The Democratic-led panel released the financial documents for six years, capping a protracted legal and political...
Trump's returns shed light on tax offsets, foreign accounts

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Democrats in Congress released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump's tax returns Friday, providing the most detailed picture to date of his finances over a six-year period, including his time in the White House, when he fought to keep the information private in a break with decades of precedent.

