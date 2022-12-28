Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Deion Sanders Has 3-Word Response To Fan Who Said He Left For Money
Not everyone appreciated Deion Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State for Colorado. After igniting the HBCU program, the Hall of Famer took a more prominent coaching position with a Power Five program that can provide him with more resources. He'll also make much more money, but Sanders disputed changing jobs for that reason.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Golf Digest
Broncos players are reportedly furious that Russell Wilson has his own office and private parking spaces
Russell Wilson’s first season as a Denver Bronco couldn’t have gone any worse. It began with a loss to his former team—and replacement Geno Smith—in primetime and has only spiraled down from there. On Monday, Broncos' first-year head coach Nathaniel Hacket took the fall, but much of the blame belongs to Wilson, who is 29th out 33 qualified players in total QBR while playing out the first year of a five-year, $243-million-dollar mega deal.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Terrell Owens Says He’s Been in Contact With the Dallas Cowboys About a Possible Return
Is it possible? At 49 years old Terrell Owens claims that he’s been in contact with the Dallas Cowboys about a potential return. Imagine T.O. in the NFL Playoffs in the year 2023 – kinda hard to believe, right? What is even harder to believe is that the receiver might be able to do it.
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Yardbarker
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
Former Los Angeles Lakers champion James Worthy outlined his thoughts on the team's future. Taking to Twitter to respond to a fan question of what the franchise must do to get back to being title contenders, the 61-year-old had a simple response. Worthy wanted the Lakers to focus on building...
atozsports.com
Raiders’ QB Derek Carr makes a surprising decision after getting benched
The Las Vegas Raiders officially made a decision this week that some expected. They decided to bench quarterback Derek Carr. The choice makes sense financially for the Raiders. They have said that it is also to play a younger option at QB in Jarrett Stidham, but that’s just coach speak....
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Judge orders Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to submit to paternity test
North Texas woman alleges Jerry Jones is her biological father
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
The fallout from Myles Garrett’s benching, Deshaun Watson’s progress and what went wrong vs. the Saints: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns benched Myles Garrett and fined him following an issue with him properly communicating with the team while sick last week. Garrett sat out the first series of the Browns’ loss to New Orleans. What’s the fallout, if any, from the benching?. Mary Kay...
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causes
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles Receive Brutal Injury Update On Key Defender
The Philadelphia Eagles fell short against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve in what was one of the best games of the week. The NFC East rivals played right to the wire with the Cowboys coming out ahead, 40-34. The loss put off the Eagles from clinching the division and...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys BREAKING: Titans Starting 3rd-String QB Josh Dobbs
On a short week, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Tenneesee Titans on Thursday night from Nissan Stadium. The Cowboys are hoping to reach 12 wins and add to the Titans’ five-game losing streak. And the Titans are apparently making a call that helps Dallas’ cause. Tennessee...
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deebo Samuel could make 49ers’ practice return on one condition
While the San Francisco 49ers are currently flourishing, they’ve been without Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel since Week 14 after he suffered an MCL sprain during a massive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, it appears his return to the field is close. Kyle Shanahan dropped an important update on Deebo Wednesday.
FanSided
303K+
Followers
590K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1