Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
Bay Net
Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office 2022 Accomplishments
Harold Bernard Gross was convicted of possession of fentanyl in large volume and, on November 14, 2022, was sentenced to 5 years in prison without the possibility of parole. Travis Benjamin Ridgely was convicted of the first degree premeditated murder of Selena Noel Persinger and was sentenced on November 14, 2022 to life imprisonment suspended to 35 years of active incarceration. Ridgely will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years of his sentence.
Bay Net
Public Hearing: Weapons And Firearms Prohibited On County-Owned Or Operated Property
LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., in a hybrid format, both virtually and in person at the Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore Street, La Plata, Maryland, to consider Bill 2022-14. The proposed legislation amends and renames Chapter 51 of the Code of Charles County, currently titled “Firearms” to “Firearms and Other Weapons,” to prohibit firearms and other weapons, as defined in the Md. Ann. Code, Criminal Law Article, within 100 yards of a building owned or operated by Charles County Government or the Board of Charles County Commissioners.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Structure Fire At The North Beach Department Of Public Works
NORTH BEACH, Md. – On December 29, 2022 at approximately 7:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a commercial structure fire at the North Beach Department of Public Works, 4030 11th Street. Crews arrived and found a fire showing from a 40’ x 75’ garage located at...
Too Charged Up: North Beach Public Works Garage Damaged By Electric Vehicle 'Explosion'
An electric vehicle stored in the North Beach Public Works building in Calvert County led to an explosion and large fire that broke out late on Thursday afternoon. First responders from the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department were alerted shortly before 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 by Calvert County Communications of an explosion at the building on 11th Street, according to officials with the agency.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
Bay Net
Local Businesses Earn Hidden Gem Awards Of 2022 On The “Get Real With Chris & Mark” Podcast
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On the last episode of the year, Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ on hidden gems in Southern Maryland by highlighting their favorite restaurants, bars, and parks. Chris & Mark gave the following local businesses their hidden gem honorable mention:. Blue Wind Gourmet –...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
CBS News
Gov. Hogan announces $10M in neighborhood safety grants
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced an additional $10 million in neighborhood safety grants on Thursday. The second round of grants, awarded through the Community Safety Works program, were awarded to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofits across the state, the governor's office said.
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Wbaltv.com
Annapolis postpones New Year's Eve fireworks event
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve weekend prompted the city of Annapolis to postpone its fireworks celebration. Rain and gusty winds are forecast to move into the area early Saturday morning and last through Sunday. Due to safety concerns, Annapolis officials said the city's...
rockvillenights.com
Robbery in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police are investigating a robbery that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 1900 block of Veirs Mill Road at 10:35 AM. That's the commercial area in Twinbrook.
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
Bay Net
Juvenile Charged For Burglary At The Smoke Shack
EDGEWATER, Md. – On December 30, 2022, at approximately 3:50 a.m., officers responded for a commercial burglary at the Smoke Shack located at 196 Mayo Road in Edgewater. A witness gave a suspect description and direction of travel of the suspect, who was seen leaving the scene on a bicycle.
Bay Net
Seventh District VFD Announces Passing Of Life Member Leon Zimmerman
BUSHWOOD, Md. – The Officers and Members of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department regret to announce the passing of Life Member, Leon Zimmerman. Leon had over 45 years of active service with the department and over 50 total years as a member. He held the rank of Lieutenant for over 12 years and was our fire prevention committee chairman for over 20 years. Leon remained active until his health declined around 2015.
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Alert Issued For Compromised Montgomery County Man Not Seen in Months
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down a missing 27-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving his home in late October. The Rockville City Police Department in Montgomery County issued an alert late in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 29 regarding Yerayel Ben Yehuda, of Piccard Drive, who was last seen leaving his home on Sunday, Oct. 23 and is still missing.
