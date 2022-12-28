Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
Deer Strike Near Baker City Leaves Three Injured
BAKER CITY – (Release from The Oregon State Police) The following incident occurred on 12/29/2022 at 12:13 a.m. From the OSP:. A red dodge sedan was traveling on 1-84 west bound near milepost 294 when a deer entered the roadway. The driver of the sedan applied the brakes and attempted to avoid colliding with the deer. The sedan collided with the deer and the brake application induced a slide and yaw. The sedan slid off of the roadway onto the west bound shoulder, where it tripped and rolled. During the roll the front right and back left passengers were ejected. The sedan came to its final, uncontrolled rest on the westbound shoulder on its wheels, facing the roadway. The driver and two passengers were transported to St. Alphonsus hospital in Baker city for injuries. The sedan was towed by roadrunner towing of Baker City and taken to their lot due to damage.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash on I- 84 in Multnomah County claims the life of a Baker City woman
BAKER CITY – (News Release from Oregon State Police) On Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at approximately 2:06 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle versus tree crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 40, in Multnomah County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black Dodge Ram, operated by Rick...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Vehicle Rollover Near Baker City Reminds Drivers to Watch for Ice
BAKER CITY – (Information from the Oregon State Police) Some roadways in Eastern Oregon might be thawing at the time of writing, but that doesn’t mean drivers should only be worrying about slush. A vehicle roll-over near Baker City on December 23 serves as a reminder to always adjust driving to match conditions. From the OSP:
5 killed in 3 separate crashes Tuesday involving trees falling onto moving vehicles
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Five people died in three separate crashes across the northern part of the state Tuesday, as much of Oregon grappled with high winds and heavy rain. All three crashes involved a tree falling onto moving vehicles. At around 2:06 p.m., a tree fell onto the passenger...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Elk on the move near Cove, Oregon (video)
Good things come to those who wait…and wait…and wait!. This video was taken on December 22, 2022, outside of Cove, Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Mill Fire at the Woodgrain Plant in La Grande Monday Night
LA GRANDE – (Release from the La Grande Fire Department. Photos from the Elgin Rural Fire Protection District.) At 4:52 p.m. the LG fire department was alerted to smoke in the area of the Woodgrain mill on the Jackson Street side. A La Grande Fire crew responded and upon arrival found smoke and fire visible in the mill building. Because of the amount of smoke and fire present as well as the potential for a large fire, The Officer on the first engine requested a 1st and 2nd alarm which summoned off duty members from La Grande and additional crews from La Grande Rural, Imbler, Cove, Elgin, Union, North Powder and Union Ambulance.
Comments / 0