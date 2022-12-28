Read full article on original website
2 New Jersey school districts will require masks after holiday break amid rise in COVID, flu, RSV
As soon as the holiday break ends, thousands of students across two New Jersey school districts can once again expect COVID-19 face mask policies. Paterson public school district officials announced Thursday that face masks must be worn by students and staff indoors starting Jan. 3. The change, which will impact about 25,000 students in the fourth-largest school district in the state, will take effect when classes resume.
NJ hospital sending patients away because of cybersecurity concern
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — CentraState Medical Center is not accepting new admissions Friday morning because of a cybersecurity problem. Hospital spokeswoman Lori Palmer said the facility it is diverting new patients to other facilities as a precaution. "CentraState Medical Center is experiencing some technical problems related to an IT security...
N.J. reports 2,420 COVID cases, 27 deaths; transmission rate levels off
New Jersey health officials reported another 2,420 COVID-19 cases and 27 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the transmission rate leveled off just above a key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission on Thursday was 1.08, the same as Wednesday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Indoor Mask-Wearing In Fairfield County In Brand-New Tracker Report
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in four Connecticut counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report. The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:. Counties shown in...
N.J. health department reports 2nd pediatric death from flu
TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey is reporting another child has died from the flu.This is the second death confirmed by the New Jersey Health Department this season.So far, there have been 39 severe pediatric flu cases in the state.Earlier in December, the health department reported the first child death from the flu in New Jersey since 2020.The health department says flu activity remains high.No other details are being released about the child who died.
Lots of sick people in NJ: What they should and shouldn’t be doing
As we head into the New Year, influenza levels in all parts of New Jersey remain high. According to Dr. Ed Lifshitz, the director of communicable disease service at the New Jersey Health Department, a bad situation could turn even worse in the coming days because so many Garden State residents have been traveling and gathering as they celebrate the season with family and friends.
Cluster of Legionnaires' disease cases in NJ being investigated by Department of Health
A cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in northern New Jersey are being investigated by the state Department of Health.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
N.J. in top 5 in U.S. for most educated residents. Every state ranked.
New Jersey has some of the most educated people in the country, U.S. Census data shows. The Garden State ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents age 25 or older with a bachelors degree or higher at 43%, according to data from the American Community Survey in 2021.
Minimum wage workers in New Jersey to get a $1 raise Sunday
New year, new minimum wage in New Jersey. Most hourly workers in the Garden State making minimum wage will get a $1 raise, setting the rate to $14 an hour. That translates to an increase of 8% that Dr. Michael Hayes, assistant public policy professor at Rutgers University-Camden, said is consistent with the inflation rate that we’ve seen over the past year.
NJ homeowners need to get rid of bird feeders immediately (Opinion)
Experts want you to stop feeding birds out of backyard bird feeders and stop right now. When I heard about this I assumed the warning was going to have everything to do with our state’s black bear population encroaching into populated areas. Bird feeders definitely attract them just like garbage cans do.
newjerseylocalnews.com
Employment rates for those with disabilities remain too low in N.J., advocates say
Patrice Jetter absolutely loves her job. As a school crossing guard in Hamilton Township, she looks forward to greeting the kids each day, making sure they get to their destination safely and building a rapport with the elementary school children she helps. Jetter is both incredibly typical — a hardworking...
newjerseylocalnews.com
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Recipients in New Jersey Will Continue to Receive Increased Benefits in January.
According to a statement released by the state of New Jersey’s Department of Human Services, all SNAP beneficiaries in the state will receive increased payments in the month of January. A minimum of $95 in emergency assistance or the maximum benefit for your household size will be paid to...
Almost 300K NJ residents buy health insurance through state exchange for 2023 — some for $10/month
New Jersey residents making as much as six times the federal poverty level can qualify for subsidies on the state's health insurance exchange. New Jerseyans well above the poverty level qualify for state health insurance subsidies. [ more › ]
The NJ minimum wage is going up again: Is it too high or too low?
💵 Gov. Murphy signed the minimum wage law in 2019. 💵 Should the government set salaries and wages?. In February of 2019 Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that phases-in minimum wage increases of at least $1 a year every January 1, through 2024. Washington, D.C., currently has the...
Why will over 1M NJ drivers pay more for auto insurance in 2023?
TRENTON – The minimum amount of auto insurance coverage that drivers must have in New Jersey has gone up, adding roughly $120 or more to the yearly premiums of at least 1.1 million drivers. As of New Year’s Day, the state’s required liability coverage for insurance plans issued or...
Law will give NJ drivers additional auto liability coverage
TRENTON, N.J. -- A new bill that becomes law in New Jersey in the new year will give drivers additional automobile liability coverage.The minimum liability protection will rise from $15,000 to $25,000. The lawmaker who sponsored the bill says it increases the minimum amount of liability that drivers are required to have with no additional cost right now, but a nonprofit trade organization representing insurance companies disagrees and says premiums will go up now."One thing that we heard is the senator say, and he said this before, that the law prohibits future premium increases, but that's not case. We have...
Danger! The Deadliest Intersection in America is in NJ, Five More in the Top 30
Just about everyone knows traffic in the great Garden State is hectic even on the best of days, however, you probably didn't know that six of the most dangerous intersections in America are right here in New Jersey. In fact, two intersections here are tied for the most dangerous in...
