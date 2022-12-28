Read full article on original website
First Alert-Sunday for Phoenix rain and mountain snow
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — For the last Friday of 2022, a mostly overcast, hazy-type day across the Valley. There were some spotty overnight and early morning showers. As far as rainfall amounts, a little over half of the gauges around Phoenix received small amounts, with the average at .04″. Just over a tenth of an inch at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a light wind, with lows around 50. Saturday for the Fiesta Bowl tailgates at State Farm Stadium, mild conditions under partly cloudy skies with temps. In the mid-60′s. Chances of showers will start after midnight to help ring in 2023. With the anticipation of fireworks and fire pit gatherings before the storm hits, ADEQ has issued a High Pollution Advisory (No Burn Days) for Saturday and Sunday.
Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert – Associated Press
Photo: A semi-truck gets stuck in the snow at a travel center in Bellemont, Ariz., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in northern Arizona, and more is expected through the new year. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca) A winter storm dumped several inches of snow...
Valley rain and mountain snow
Travel across the High Country will be difficult during this storm, and our rainy streets will make them slick on New Year’s Day. More rain and mountain snow expected on New Year's Day. Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST. |. The Valley could see around a half-inch...
RECAP: How much snow fell in Arizona's High Country Wednesday?
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Valley may have gotten rain like it was Monsoon, but temperatures in Arizona's High Country were anything but summery! With some areas reporting over a foot of snow, winter weather is in full force up north. Much of Arizona's precipitation on Wednesday was driven by...
Outdoor drinking soon-to-be-offered at two Arizona marketplaces
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Window-shopping while drinking. Arizona’s open container laws have historically prevented that from being a thing. But that will soon no longer be the case at two Valley outdoor shopping centers. Five businesses at Tempe Marketplace and six at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix will...
This Is The Coldest City In Arizona
Stacker determined the coldest cities in each state.
8 must-try Northern Arizona experiences
The Valley of the Sun has been on a massive economic development upswing, especially as it relates to the more opulent hospitality offerings available across the region. However, State 48’s capital city is not alone in its explosion of elevated experiences. Northern Arizona is similarly seeing an uptick in more extravagant and adventurous experiences and offerings in the areas of food, beverage and even accommodations. Here are some of the most momentous menus, must-stay spots and Northern Arizona experiences that are more than worth the miles in 2023:
Rain & snow to ring in the new year
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few scattered showers this morning in the Valley should give way to a partly sunny and dry afternoon. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s to warm to the low 60s today. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s on Saturday, which will likely be a dry...
Showers tapering off, snow continues in eastern AZ
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What a fantastic winter storm for Arizona!. Much needed rain and mountain snow has been falling since the early mornings hours. Rain amounts have been variable across the Valley, but according the Phoenix Rainfall Index, the average around the Valley gauges has been a half of an inch with 100% coverage. That means all the gauges within a 40 mile radius of downtown Phoenix received measurable rain.
RECAP: How much rain did the Valley get Wednesday?
PHOENIX — Are we back in the monsoon or what? A system of moisture swept eastward across Arizona, bringing rain and snow with it. By noon on Wednesday, parts of the Valley had gotten well over half an inch of rain. While snow is still falling in the High...
RAIN TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area?
PHOENIX — A big winter storm is bringing rain and snow to Arizona Wednesday!. How much rain has fallen in your area? See the latest rainfall totals from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County. (Last updated: Wednesday at 11:40 a.m.) See the full forecast or check our interactive...
'Several guardian angels' help Peoria family get from Ohio to Arizona after Southwest flight was canceled
PHOENIX — What would have been a six-hour flight home turned into a more than 50-hour bus ride to Arizona for one Peoria family after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight home. Heather Lisey and her three kids had gone to visit family in Akron, Ohio a week before Christmas....
Power knocked out to hundreds of APS customers in Flagstaff area
FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Power was knocked out to Flagstaff-area residents as a winter storm moved through dropping inches of snow. At about noon Wednesday, APS reported more than 4,200 outages in Flagstaff. At the same time, the areas of Munds Park and Mormon Lake, south of Flagstaff, saw an...
Girl Scout troop in the Valley donates to low-income seniors
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled the recently passed 15-week ban on abortion is the law in the state. Businesses react to Arizona's minimum wage increase. Arizona’s minimum wage jumps on Jan. 1 from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested.
Top Arizona vistas to go birding in 2023
If you’re an avid birder, Arizona should be at the top of your list for birding n 2023. With its diverse landscape, ranging from the Sonoran Desert to the mountains of the Colorado Plateau, Arizona is home to a wide variety of avian species. From the iconic Montezuma Quail of the south to the brilliant colours of the painted redstart in the north, the state is a birders paradise. With its mild climate and range of habitats, a birding tour of Arizona is sure to provide plenty of opportunities to see a variety of birds in their natural environment. Whether you’re looking to explore the desert oases of the south or witness the grandeur of the Grand Canyon, Arizona offers something for all birders to enjoy.
WHAT TO EXPECT: More snow, rain headed our way New Year's weekend
A big winter storm will be moving into Arizona on New Year's Day!. It will impact road travel and outdoor plans all across our state, so Sunday will be an ABC15 Weather Action Day. Take action now to get ready for this storm. We could get between a half of...
Arizona to debut high school girls flag football in fall 2023
PHOENIX — Arizona will join a growing list of states that will debut girls flag football at the high school level next fall. The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s executive board voted earlier this month to make it a sanctioned sport beginning in fall 2023. A handful of states, including...
Heavy snow in the high country, Valley rain tapering
More than a half-foot of snow fell by 5 a.m. at the Flagstaff Airport. Coconino County officials are expecting anywhere between four and seven inches of snow on Thursday. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday bringing rain, mountain snow this weekend. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST. |. It's...
Big winter storm on the way to Arizona; First Alert issued for Wednesday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Expect one last day of mild weather across Arizona before a big winter storm moves into our region. For the Valley, look for partly sunny skies, light winds and an afternoon high of 73 degrees today. That’s about 8 degrees above normal for Phoenix for this time of year.
Flagstaff power outages; I-17 near Lake Montezuma, SR-89A in Sedona reopened
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Two major freeways in northern Arizona are closed as a major winter storm hits the High Country, leaving hundreds without power. Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, APS reported around 690 customers were without power in Flagstaff, with around 40 customers in the Tusayan area were without power. These numbers come after more than 4,280 customers were without power early Wednesday morning due to what officials were calling an “unknown interference” hitting a major power line. While no specifics have been released, much of the area has been experiencing severe weather, with downed lines and equipment damage across several counties.
