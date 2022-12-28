Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Intruders vandalize Kingwood Center Gardens holiday light display
MANSFIELD — Vandals broke into Kingwood Center Gardens early Friday morning, damaging the holiday lights display and a catering van parked onsite. "Our team is hard at work cleaning up what is damaged beyond repair," a representative wrote on the center's Facebook page Friday afternoon.
richlandsource.com
Richland Carrousel Park closes due to heavy water damage
MANSFIELD — The Richland Carrousel Park is closed indefinitely due to damage from a sprinkler main break. Director Sharon Bishop said she discovered the flooding after an alarm went off at 7:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Death toll tops 60 from historic blizzard, driver who appeared passed out in car drags Akron medic, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, December 29, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the dozens killed related to last week’s historic blizzard, how Ohio is helping the city...
richlandsource.com
Vero wins lunch bet with Dropsey as Richland County finances end better than projected
MANSFIELD -- It's become an annual lunch bet Richland County Auditor Pat Dropsey doesn't mind losing. That's because it means the county is ending the year financially even better than the long-time auditor projected.
Family of local business owners purchases the former Carrie Cerino’s in North Royalton
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio – A family of local business owners operating convenience stores, gas stations, hotels and small restaurants has acquired the former Carrie Cerino’s Italian Restaurant on Ridge Road. The family members – who purchased the Carrie Cerino’s property Dec. 9 for $500,000 under the company name...
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory issued for portions of Summit County after water main break: See which areas are impacted
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE: The Boil Water Advisory in this story was lifted on Dec. 29, 2022. The City of Akron has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Fairlawn Heights, Copley and Fairlawn following a water main break in Northwest Akron. The advisory will be in...
whbc.com
#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
Which restaurant is bad enough that you never go there again in Akron?
Looking for poor quality, overpriced restaurants to recommend to my enemies.
richlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Millersburg West Holmes sews up Lexington in slim triumph
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Millersburg West Holmes nipped Lexington 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 19, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Zanesville and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on December 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Delaware Olentangy Berlin hammers Columbus Centennial
Delaware Olentangy Berlin handled Columbus Centennial 54-22 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Cincinnati Aiken on December 22 at Cincinnati Aiken High School. Click here for a recap.
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron Co. woman who’s been missing for 5 years
The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults is joining the Newburgh Heights Police Department in the search for Amanda Dean, who has been missing from Huron County for five years.
richlandsource.com
Newark Catholic carves slim margin over New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic
Yes, Newark Catholic looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, but no autographs please after its 36-28 victory on December 30 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Recently on December 20, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic squared off with Bowerston Conotton Valley in a basketball game. We...
farmersadvance.com
Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
whbc.com
Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa. The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday. The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral...
Farm and Dairy
Ashland Co. Real Estate Auction – 60+ acres, 1 parcel, tillable and wooded
This is a property that has a lot to offer and could be used in a variety of ways, whether you are looking for the that spot in the country to build on, tillable ground to add to your portfolio or just a large playground where the deer and wildlife are plentiful this could be for you. Build a cabin, build your dream home, or just have a place to buzz around on your ATV, climb in your blind and knock down that big buck you’ve been looking for. The property will be offered in its entirety by the acre. This is your chance to own a great piece of Ashland County real estate.
richlandsource.com
Bellville Clear Fork escapes close call with Fredericktown
Bellville Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Fredericktown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 28. Recently on December 21, Fredericktown squared off with Lucas in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Bowling Green carves slim margin over Huron
Bowling Green topped Huron 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. The start wasn't the problem for Huron, as it began with a 16-12 edge over Bowling Green through the end of the first quarter.
cleveland19.com
Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down I-71 north from a portion of Medina County to Wayne County Friday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near SR-83. I-71 north was shut down from SR-539 to SR-83. One lane has since reopened. Drivers currently stuck on that route...
Interstate 77 southbound is closed in Canton due to crash
Interstate 77 southbound in Canton is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Comments / 0