Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Intruders vandalize Kingwood Center Gardens holiday light display

MANSFIELD — Vandals broke into Kingwood Center Gardens early Friday morning, damaging the holiday lights display and a catering van parked onsite. "Our team is hard at work cleaning up what is damaged beyond repair," a representative wrote on the center's Facebook page Friday afternoon.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

#2 Most Dangerous Intersection: Market N at 12th

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bit of a surprise. The intersection of Market Avenue N and 12th Street makes the Stark County Area Transportation Study’s recently-released list of the Top 10 Most Dangerous Intersections in the county. “Surprise” because the intersection was redone as part...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Millersburg West Holmes sews up Lexington in slim triumph

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Millersburg West Holmes nipped Lexington 50-41 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 19, Millersburg West Holmes faced off against Zanesville and Lexington took on Mt Vernon on December 18 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School. For more, click here.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin hammers Columbus Centennial

Delaware Olentangy Berlin handled Columbus Centennial 54-22 in an impressive showing in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Delaware Olentangy Berlin took on Cincinnati Aiken on December 22 at Cincinnati Aiken High School. Click here for a recap.
DELAWARE, OH
luxury-houses.net

Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
farmersadvance.com

Bane-Welker expands Ashland Construction brand into Ohio

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN. — Bane-Welker is pleased to announce the addition of the Ashland construction brand in Plain City, Ohio. The company has a super center in Pendleton, Indiana. “We’re excited to expand the Ashland brand in our Ohio markets offering it to our construction and ag customers,” stated Jason...
PLAIN CITY, OH
whbc.com

Friends of Newcomerstown Family Set Up GoFundMe Account.

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Addison, Abigail, Aerial and Alyssa. The four little girls whose lives as well as those of their parents were snuffed out by fire on Monday. The Newcomerstown tragedy has inspired friends of the family to establish a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover funeral...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Ashland Co. Real Estate Auction – 60+ acres, 1 parcel, tillable and wooded

This is a property that has a lot to offer and could be used in a variety of ways, whether you are looking for the that spot in the country to build on, tillable ground to add to your portfolio or just a large playground where the deer and wildlife are plentiful this could be for you. Build a cabin, build your dream home, or just have a place to buzz around on your ATV, climb in your blind and knock down that big buck you’ve been looking for. The property will be offered in its entirety by the acre. This is your chance to own a great piece of Ashland County real estate.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Bellville Clear Fork escapes close call with Fredericktown

Bellville Clear Fork fans held their breath in an uneasy 67-61 victory over Fredericktown for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 28. Recently on December 21, Fredericktown squared off with Lucas in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Bowling Green carves slim margin over Huron

Bowling Green topped Huron 55-46 in a tough tilt in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 30. The start wasn't the problem for Huron, as it began with a 16-12 edge over Bowling Green through the end of the first quarter.
HURON, OH
cleveland19.com

Crash shuts down I-71 N from Medina to Wayne counties

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash shut down I-71 north from a portion of Medina County to Wayne County Friday night. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near SR-83. I-71 north was shut down from SR-539 to SR-83. One lane has since reopened. Drivers currently stuck on that route...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH

