Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Michaela Bigaouette
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Michaela Bigaouette, Marion Country Treasurer, as we talk about the Real ID. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley
Our guests today on Let’s Talk Knoxville are Cassi Pearson, Knoxville School Superintendent and Craig Mobley, Knoxville Business Manager. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Rose Parade Preview, Part Five
Director of the Pella Marching Dutch Color Guard Rachael Wurr discusses the ongoing trip in California. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Development Growth
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Community and Economic Development Director Charlie Dissell about housing growth over the last year. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Public Library Early January Events
The Knoxville Public Library has two early January events on their schedule to help young ones stay busy prior to school starting up in Knoxville again January 5. Scheduled for Tuesday, January 3 is an event called Lego Fun from 10:30 a.m. until noon for children between the ages of 3-12. It is all about having fun with Lego creations.
kniakrls.com
Marita Raney
Marita “Rita” K. Raney, age 64, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the Knoxville Hospital. Rita’s wishes were to be cremated and no services are planned at this time. The Winfield Funeral Home is assisting Rita’s family.
kniakrls.com
Boston Ave Replaced in Indianola with ARPA Funds
A major project completed in 2022 by the City of Indianola was the replacement of Boston Ave, with funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act. Public Works Director Akhilesh “AP” Pal tells KNIA News the ARPA funds allowed the city to move forward with the project much faster than initially thought.
kniakrls.com
James Neylon
A Memorial Visitation for James Neylon, age 77 of Knoxville, will be held on Friday, December 30th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Bybee & Davis Funeral Home. A reception will follow at the V.F.W. John Myers Post #3519 in Knoxville. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Airport Keeps Growing
After 22 years, Dan Van Donselaar has resigned from his position as Manager of the Knoxville Airport and is working with a local aviation company to purchase Knoxville Aviation. Van Donselaar has seen the airport expand during his reign as manager. Van Donselaar tells KNIA/KRLS News, when he started there...
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cutting for Sauced Up
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new restaurant Sauced Up on Thursday. Owner Rick Valentine tells KNIA News construction delays held up the opening, but the initial response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. “From the opening to today it’s been a whirlwind....
kniakrls.com
Playtime and Perks at the Pella Public Library in January
A new program at the Pella Public Library in January aims to allow kids to play and adults to have some fellowship time. Youth Services Librarian Katie Dreyer says Playtime and Perks will take place on Mondays next month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Library Meeting Room. She...
kniakrls.com
Interactive Movie at the Knoxville Public Library Today
The Knoxville Public Library has an event for children today. The event will also be an interactive movie for children and families at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring a blanket, watch, and play along to Frosty the Snowman. Holly Shelford, Youth Services Coordinator, tells KNIA/KRLS News library staff...
kniakrls.com
Many Changes to Pella PD in 2022
Through a combination of retirement, attrition, and growth of the Pella Police Department, plenty of new faces arrived on the force in 2022. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy says with the addition of a K-9 unit and staff leaving for a variety of reasons — including retirement, there have been a lot of changes to the personnel in their hallways.
kniakrls.com
Grand Theater Fundraiser is set for Roof Repairs
The Grand Theater in Knoxville has a roof that is leaking. According to Jocelyn Fee, Executive Director of the theater, there is a fundraiser going on to raise enough money to fix the roof. The roof needs to be replaced in the spring. Fee tells KNIA/KRLS News it will take...
kniakrls.com
Ugly Sweater Fun Set for Wednesday
The Ugly Sweater Party is back. KNIA/KRLS is partnering with the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce to host the event in conjunction with KNIA/KRLS Bingo Night at the Atlantic & Pacific Pub. Find your ugliest Christmas sweater and get ready to feel the holiday spirit. The Knoxville Business Community is invited...
kniakrls.com
Natelborg Family Back Together, Challenges Still Remain
While much uncertainty lies ahead for the Natelborg family, they are once again together in Iowa after months of healing for a Pella Christian Cross Country and Track standout. Ryan Natelborg returned home in the week leading up to Christmas in Prairie City after spending several months at Craig Hospital...
kniakrls.com
Shirley Horn
Funeral services for Shirley Horn, age 83, will be held Wednesday, January 4th, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville at 11:00 am with visitation an hour preceding the service. Another visitation will be held Tuesday evening, January 3rd from 6-8 pm at Mason Funeral Home in Pleasantville. Memorials may be given to Trinity Lutheran Church in Knoxville or the Iowa Food Bank. Online condolences may be left at www.BertrandFuneralHomes.com.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Fireworks Policy for New Year’s Eve
Indianola residents who wish to celebrate the New year may do so by lighting fireworks for a limited time within city limits this weekend. The Indianola City Council approved an updated ordinance regarding the use of fireworks within city limits earlier this year, which includes New Year’s Eve as an approved date, with fireworks allowed to be lit off from 9am to 1:30am on January 1st. Fireworks are not allowed to be discharged at private parks, private campgrounds, cemeteries, or sidewalks, regardless of ownership, or within 200 yards of any school, hospital, nursing homes, veterinary clinics, animal shelter or utility.
kniakrls.com
Pella Rec Center Project Work to Intensify Early in 2023
A project that aims to add state-of-the-art amenities and to begin transforming the east side of Pella will begin in the coming year. Mayor Don DeWaard says planning is underway for what to add to a new Rec Center, to be built at the current campus of the Pella Sports Park. The total planned investment for the project could top $50 million, which would include expanding University Street from 240th to 250th place and other potential additions to the area.
kniakrls.com
Rose Parade Update #2 – Rehearsal Thursday
The Pella Marching Dutch are getting their final steps of practice in ahead of big performances this weekend. More updates coming from California on 92.1 KRLS!
Comments / 0